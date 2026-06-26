Colorado Shifts Recruiting Class Ranking With Kaylon Bailey Commitment
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The Colorado Buffaloes reignited new momentum recruiting-wise. This time, boosting the linebacker room.
Colorado and coach Deion Sanders first landed three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, who became one state of Ohio victory for the Buffaloes. But Colorado pulled in a fellow three-star from Cleveland, Kaylon Bailey, nearly 24 hours later.
Where Colorado Stands Recruiting Wise in Big 12
Landing Bailey creates a new shift in the recruiting rankings, especially within the Big 12 Conference.
Colorado reclaims the No. 4 spot per the 247Sports rankings. The Buffaloes slightly dipped to No. 5 following the sudden decommitment of four-star defensive tackle Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, who flipped from Ole Miss on the morning of June 24 before deciding to come back to the Rebels.
The Buffaloes still trail West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech per 247Sports. Although Colorado now matches Kansas State with four total verbal commits, ranking as a four-star. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, hold the upper hand over Colorado with the number of recruits at 23.
On3/Rivals places Colorado at the same spot of fourth overall among Big 12 teams. And they also have the same order in front of the Buffaloes with West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Did Colorado Ignite National Movement After Kaylon Bailey Decision?
Colorado slightly moved down per On3/Rivals. The outlet once plugged the Buffaloes at No. 40, but lists them at 41st overall even after landing Bailey. South Carolina, out of the SEC, which lost four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray in May to Colorado, ranks higher at No. 40 per these rankings.
Colorado received a harsher downfall from 247Sports before the Bailey commitment, dropping them from 36th to No. 47 overall. But here's this stunner: the Buffaloes reclaim No. 36 after the latest recruiting win.
Sanders' alma mater, Florida State, is now the 47th-ranked recruiting class per 247. Colorado sits in front of the likes of Tennessee, Iowa State and North Carolina, the latter flipping three-star defensive tackle Jaiden Lindsay during the week of June 15.
Bailey's commitment shows the type of defenders that new defensive coordinator Chris Marve now wants.
Kaylon Bailey Adds to Changing Colorado Linebacker Narrative
Bailey brings a multitude of skills to the field for the Buffaloes.
The star from Glenville High in Cleveland is a relentless pass rusher, though, which fuels new intrigue about the kind of defenders incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve now seeks.
He seems to want his linebackers getting after the quarterback, not just limited to outside linebackers, either. Bailey's 6-1 frame looks tailor-made more to slide inside. But he brings the edge speed that convinces Marve to unleash him on future blitzes off the edge.
Colorado mostly went after linebackers who played downhill and filled gaps. That element still exists, but the quartet of linebackers coming via the 2027 class all hold a pass-rusher background.
Ba'Roc Willis can get after the quarterback and flipped from Alabama back in May. Fellow Alabama native Jovon Pulliam is another quarterback attacker. Same with Daniels-Porter, who brings some long arms into the linebacker room.
Marve and assistant linebacker coach Andre Hart are showing who they really want at linebacker: talent with a sack pileup background.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna