Colorado Shifts Recruiting Class Ranking With Kaylon Bailey Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes reignited new momentum recruiting-wise. This time, boosting the linebacker room.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders first landed three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, who became one state of Ohio victory for the Buffaloes. But Colorado pulled in a fellow three-star from Cleveland, Kaylon Bailey, nearly 24 hours later.

Where Colorado Stands Recruiting Wise in Big 12

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Landing Bailey creates a new shift in the recruiting rankings, especially within the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado reclaims the No. 4 spot per the 247Sports rankings. The Buffaloes slightly dipped to No. 5 following the sudden decommitment of four-star defensive tackle Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, who flipped from Ole Miss on the morning of June 24 before deciding to come back to the Rebels.

The Buffaloes still trail West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech per 247Sports. Although Colorado now matches Kansas State with four total verbal commits, ranking as a four-star. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, hold the upper hand over Colorado with the number of recruits at 23.

On3/Rivals places Colorado at the same spot of fourth overall among Big 12 teams. And they also have the same order in front of the Buffaloes with West Virginia, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Did Colorado Ignite National Movement After Kaylon Bailey Decision?

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett (13) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado slightly moved down per On3/Rivals. The outlet once plugged the Buffaloes at No. 40, but lists them at 41st overall even after landing Bailey. South Carolina, out of the SEC, which lost four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray in May to Colorado, ranks higher at No. 40 per these rankings.

Colorado received a harsher downfall from 247Sports before the Bailey commitment, dropping them from 36th to No. 47 overall. But here's this stunner: the Buffaloes reclaim No. 36 after the latest recruiting win.

Sanders' alma mater, Florida State, is now the 47th-ranked recruiting class per 247. Colorado sits in front of the likes of Tennessee, Iowa State and North Carolina, the latter flipping three-star defensive tackle Jaiden Lindsay during the week of June 15.

Bailey's commitment shows the type of defenders that new defensive coordinator Chris Marve now wants.

Kaylon Bailey Adds to Changing Colorado Linebacker Narrative

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bailey brings a multitude of skills to the field for the Buffaloes.

The star from Glenville High in Cleveland is a relentless pass rusher, though, which fuels new intrigue about the kind of defenders incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve now seeks.

He seems to want his linebackers getting after the quarterback, not just limited to outside linebackers, either. Bailey's 6-1 frame looks tailor-made more to slide inside. But he brings the edge speed that convinces Marve to unleash him on future blitzes off the edge.

Colorado mostly went after linebackers who played downhill and filled gaps. That element still exists, but the quartet of linebackers coming via the 2027 class all hold a pass-rusher background.

Ba'Roc Willis can get after the quarterback and flipped from Alabama back in May. Fellow Alabama native Jovon Pulliam is another quarterback attacker. Same with Daniels-Porter, who brings some long arms into the linebacker room.

Marve and assistant linebacker coach Andre Hart are showing who they really want at linebacker: talent with a sack pileup background.

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