Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Brayden Allen?
Three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen recently decommitted from the Tulane Green Wave. Allen committed to Tulane in July, but the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have been heavily targeting the wide receiver recruit.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Allen is the No. 92 wide receiver, the No. 18 player from Louisiana, and the No. 595 recruit from the class of 2026. The Buffaloes have been heavily recruiting Allen, getting him on campus for a visit.
Why Colorado Is In Good Standing With Allen
Allen visited Colorado for the team’s week 5 game against the No. 23 BYU Cougars. The Buffaloes are looking to earn some last-minute commits this fall, and after the visit, Allen could be the next one.
Allen spoke to Rivals about the visit, establishing Colorado as a true contender. Colorado coach Corey Phillips took charge on the visit, but Sanders is also making an impact.
“I feel like they’re a great contender,” Allen told Rivals. “They really treated me like a priority and made it known to me that they don't only want me, but need me over there in Boulder.”
“Just being able to play under Coach Prime and all the other coaches with all that NFL experience,” he elaborated. “Also … they play freshmen a lot, so I know I would get developed and I could get on the field early.”
Two of the biggest aspects of Colorado that have helped the program with recruiting are the elite NFL-experienced coaching staff and the chance to play as a freshman. Sanders is in his third year coaching the Buffaloes and has emphasized playing true freshmen.
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
Despite the loss against BYU, Allen also highlighted the atmosphere at Folsom Field during the prime-time game. Seeing the crowd support their team despite the program's record is a standout of Colorado.
The other program making a strong push for the three-star wide receiver recruit is the Oklahoma Sooners. After the visit with the Buffaloes, Allen revealed to Rivals that Tulane, Colorado, and Oklahoma are the three main contenders.
One of the most notable aspects of Allen’s timeline with visiting Colorado is that he did not decommit from Tulane until after visiting the Buffaloes. While Oklahoma and Tulane can still sway Allen, Sanders, and the Buffaloes have the chance to land the wide receiver recruit.
“What I like about the coaching staff is how honest they are with the players,” Allen continued. “The players will always know why or why not they are on or off the field, which is cool to me.”
Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes may be having a slower approach with the class of 2026, but the program has picked up steam this fall. The Buffaloes are up to 13 commits, ranked No. 53 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12, per On3.
Colorado landed their first wide receiver recruit, three-star Christian Ward, on Sept. 24. The only other pass catcher from the class of 2026 who committed to Colorado is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. Landing another wide receiver with Allen would be a big boost for the Colorado Buffaloes.