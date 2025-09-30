How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3, 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a loss against the No. 23 BYU Cougars and will next face the TCU Horned Frogs.
How To Watch Colorado vs. TCU
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and the TV broadcast will be on FOX.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point underdogs against TCU on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +420, and the point total for the matchup is 58.5.
Can Colorado’s Offense Find Consistency?
In week 5 of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes came out firing, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter on back-to-back drives against BYU. It was a big start for Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter and the offense. It looked as though Colorado would pull off the upset, but the team lost consistency.
Consistency has been the biggest challenge for the Buffaloes, and has been something Sanders has stressed he wants to see more of. While Sanders says the whole team needs to find consistency, the offense must continue to drive down the field, as they showed their potential at the start of the game.
“I don’t want to single anyone out, but we got to get consistency at all positions," Sanders said after the loss against BYU. “When we get that, you’re gonna see the continuation of what you saw early in the game. You guys act like you can’t see, right? You see the same darn thing I see.”
Through the first five weeks of the season, Salter has totaled 684 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also been sacked seven times, losing 58 yards. Salter showed improvement against BYU to start the game, using his legs often. He totals 202 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.
While using his legs has helped open up the offense, the next step will be for Salter to improve on his decision-making. Sometimes, trying to extend the play resulted in Salter being sacked, backing the offense up.
The Buffaloes have several players on the offense who are making big plays for the team. Colorado’s leading rusher this season is running back Micah Welch with 210 yards and one touchdown.
Despite struggles passing the ball, Colorado has spread the ball around well with multiple talented receivers stepping up. Wide receiver Joseph Williams leads with 220 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Sincere Brown has 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Can Colorado’s Defense Clean Self-Inflicted Errors?
Similar to the offense, Colorado’s defense shut BYU down multiple times, playing well in the red zone. The Cougars did not score a touchdown until late in the second quarter. By the second half, BYU’s offense was marching down the field.
One of the biggest issues is stopping the quarterback from scrambling. This has been an issue since week 1, and something the Buffaloes have not been able to figure out. This is leading to extended drives and allowing opposing offenses to move down the field.
Another issue is giving up penalties, allowing the offense to stay on the field. There have been a couple of big stops by the Colorado defense that were taken away by penalties, giving their opponent a new set of downs.
Despite the record, Colorado has not allowed an opponent to reach 20 pass completions in a game this season. Colorado has players making big plays; the next step is to keep up the fight throughout the game.
TCU Looking For Bounce Back
TCU lost was ranked inside the top-25 earlier in the year, but the Horned Frogs fell out after losing to now-No. 25 Arizona State, 27-24.
The Horned Frogs are 3-1 and looking for a bounce-back game. TCU will also be the home team, giving the Horned Frogs an advantage.
TCU's offense led by quarterback Josh Hoover, with 1,242 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His top target has been wide receiver Jordan Dwyer with 20 receptions for 299 receiving yards and two touchdowns. While Dwyer has the most receptions, wide receiver Eric McAlister leads with 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
One thing to watch for will be how well Colorado stops the run. TCU running backs Kevorian Barnes, Trent Battle, and Jeremy Payne have been fairly equal in their usage, giving the Buffaloes many players to prepare for.
The TCU defense will not be something to take lightly, with linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr leading the team with 31 tackles and three sacks. Colorado’s offense will have to be prepared for Elarms-Orr, as he will be a dominant force for TCU.
Colorado vs. TCU Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will fall to a 2-4 record following a 24-17 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs.
After Colorado faces TCU, the Buffaloes will return to Folsom Field to play the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11.
