Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Class Ranking After National Signing Day

In tune with coach Deion Sanders' well-documented philosophies, the Colorado Buffaloes put together a relatively small 2026 high school recruiting class.

Fifteen class of 2026 prospects have so far signed with the Buffs, including running back Cam Newton, wide receiver Jacob Swain and quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne during Wednesday's National Signing Day. Wide receiver Xavier McDonald was Colorado's lone loss on Wednesday, as the three-star prospect flipped his commitment and signed with James Madison.

Three-star defensive line commit Joseph Peko, the son of now-former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, is also now questionable to sign following his father's decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff.

Considering his preference to attack the transfer portal, rankings mean little to "Coach Prime." Still, Colorado's 2026 high school recruiting class placed No. 61 nationally in ESPN's National Signing Day rankings.

"The Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal again with a smaller class," ESPN's Craig Haubert wrote. "Offensive line remains a need and they added some building blocks in Xavier Payne, who can use his size to wall off defenders and help create running lanes, as well as Ben Gula and in-state big man Josiah Manu, who can play with pad level and generate push in the run game."

ESPN tabbed wide receiver Christian Ward as Colorado's top offensive signee, and cornerback Preston Ashley received the same nod on the defensive end.

USC led the national ranking with 36 class of 2026 signees, followed by No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Texas. Texas Tech was the highest-ranked Big 12 team on the list, slotting in at No. 13.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 High School Recruiting Class

With McDonald now at James Madison and Joseph Peko yet to sign, 15 of Colorado's 16 class of 2026 commits have made things official.

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Wide receiver Jacob Swain (Melissa, Texas)

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (Lehi, Utah)

Running back Cam Newton (Prosper, Texas)

Defensive lineman Joseph Peko (Westlake Village, California) — Commit

"You want about 15-17 high school kids," Sanders said after Colorado's season-ending loss to Kansas State. "Check the statistics. You get 30 — are they going to be here in two years? Check the statistics. So when I talk to you, you understand the method to my madness. Nowadays, if kids are not playing by that spring of that second go-around, they are out, they jump in the portal."