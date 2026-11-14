Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Update Before Second-to-Last Home Game

The Colorado Buffaloes reignited some recruiting momentum before facing No. 14 Houston.

Tackle Li'Marcus Jones briefly decommitted from the Buffaloes, only to flip from Mississippi State and back to Colorado in a span of less than 24 hours. Jones' decision fired off the return of the "Play for Prime" hashtag by recruits, this time representing the 2027 recruiting class. From there, three-star cornerback Tavarren Wade of Lancaster, Texas joined the same Colorado recruiting class.

Whether that recruiting momentum helps set up a Colorado upset remains to be seen. However, this crucial Big 12 Conference showdown on a Friday the 13th leaves fans wondering if CU is hosting any prominent recruiting visitors. Here's an update on that front.

Update on Possible Colorado Visitors for Houston Game

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team of the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Colorado insider for 247Sports Jack Carlough on Nov. 12, there will be no recruits wearing a lanyard and stepping inside Folsom Field for this showdown.

This marks the first time this season that the Buffaloes are expected to play a game without aspiring recruits or even verbal commits taking in the game. Granted, scheduling likely has played a role here.

Most high schools, especially within the Colorado state borders, are already deep into the postseason. Even the out of state targets, with three-star quarterback commit from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California Cameron Pooley as one example, are already in the second round of their playoffs.

So obviously this contest being played on a Saturday likely would've drawn out some recruiting visitors. Meanwhile, Colorado is aiming to ensure that not a another member of its 2027 class dips out of their commitment.

Recruits Who Lured Back Past Popular Hashtag for Colorado

Antioch High School’s Andre Adams (10) runs the ball as Clarksville High School's Ethan Dalrymple (7) attempts to tackle him during the second half of their game at Antioch High School Friday, October 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Once again it's not expected that Colorado will have the aspiring 17-year-old or younger football player visiting the school for the Houston game. But the ones who committed to Colorado brought back the "Play for Prime" hashtag during the week leading into the showdown against the Cougars.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams, who was one of Colorado's earliest verbal commits, posted his on Nov. 10 following Jones' decision to return. But Adams wasn't the only one from the 2027 class starting this movement.

Fellow four-star tackle commit Dewey Young joined in, even posting a picture of himself in a Colorado uniform that implies his full pledge to the Buffaloes.

Three-star and interior offensive line commit Jayin Talib was another who posted a picture of himself in the Colorado attire, while adding how he "can't wait" to play for Sanders.

Other three-star recruits like edge rusher commit Drew Sapp, plus defensive tackle commit and fellow three-star Kenny Fairley posted pictures of themselves with Sanders and used the hashtag. Both gave their assurance of staying committed to CU. Also, four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray joined on the "Play for Prime" movement as well, as "JKM" joined CU during May after briefly decommiting from South Carolina.

Colorado, Deion Sanders Future in Flux?

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But there's a deeper reason that became presented behind the hashtag. Jones painted the picture that Colorado isn't going to be making changes per these words when he pivoted back to CU:

"I allowed the media to get to my head about where Coach Prime will be at next year, but the staff informed me that they will in fact be there," Jones posted in his commitment re-announcement.

So even with Colorado versus Houston not expected to host any recruits, the Buffaloes' 2027 class is hearing that Sanders and his 2026 staff are sticking around following the Cougars game.

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