Where Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class Ranks Ahead Of Early Signing Period
The early signing period is less than one month away, and the Colorado Buffaloes own one of the smallest yet most talented recruiting classes in the Big 12 Conference.
As of Wednesday, coach Deion Sanders has 12 commitments, including three four-star prospects in linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., safety Preston Ashley and tight end Gavin Mueller, according to the 247Sports composite. Colorado is currently one of only seven teams in the Big 12 with three or more four/five-star commitments.
Colorado's recruiting class took a major hit earlier this week, however, as four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin announced his decommitment from the Buffs. Ruffin was Colorado's highest-ranked commitment, per 247Sports.
Big 12 Football 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings
According to 247Sports, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks 14th in the Big 12 Conference ahead of the Dec. 3-5 early signing period.
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (21 commits)
- BYU Cougars (19)
- Baylor Bears (17)
- Houston Cougars (18)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (18)
- TCU Horned Frogs (18)
- Utah Utes (17)
- Arizona Wildcats (20)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (27)
- Kansas Jayhawks (19)
- Iowa State Cyclones (19)
- Kansas State Wildcats (17)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (20)
- Colorado Buffaloes (12)
- UCF Knights (13)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7)
The Buffs' low number of commitments is the primary reason they're ranked so low, but "Coach Prime" has made clear that the bulk of his year-to-year recruiting will come via the transfer portal.
"Our approach is somewhat different and heavily scrutinized, heavily criticized, but we know what we're doing," Sanders said last year.
Nationally, the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 80. Their 2025 class, which was highlighted by five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference.
Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026 Commits
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
- Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)
Earlier this week, "Coach Prime" opened up on the challenge of finding true "alpha" players.
"That's hard when you are recruiting because there are a lot of people trick or treating," Sanders said. "You got to cut through tape, you got to do the right background, you have to call the barbershops, the youth football coaches, you have to call certain people around the neighborhood that know those guys and saw how they were and who they were when they grew up. Because if you are not an alpha young, you are not an alpha old. That doesn't change."