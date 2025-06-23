Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders Pursuing Elite Linebacker Carson Crawford
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are searching for their future at linebacker, and Carson Crawford could fit the description.
The three-star recruit from Carthage High School (Carthage, Texas) officially visited Boulder this past weekend, giving "Coach Prime," his program and the city high marks.
"Colorado is a beautiful place and they have top of the line facilities with top of the line coaches," Crawford told Adam Musterteiger of 247Sports. "It is just an amazing place."
Crawford is ranked as the No. 35 linebacker and No. 76 prospect in the state of Texas for 2026. He was a herculean force for one of Texas's upper-echelon prep programs as a junior, logging 91 tackles (22 for loss), nine sacks, 21 pressures, 17 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles (one recovery), one interception and two defensive touchdowns.
He's played seven different positions while in high school, including tight end and wide receiver. Crawford was key for Carthage to win a 4A D2 state championship in 2024, registering nine tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks and a 24-yard reception.
In March, Crawford committed to the Texas State Bobcats. However, the linebacker has kept his options open, visiting with the UNLV Rebels in early June and giving Texas State a second look before traveling to Colorado.
The Buffaloes offered him on May 7. Crawford also holds offers from around Texas, including a Big 12 program in the Houston Cougars. The San Diego State Aztecs, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Arkansas State Red Wolves make up other notable offers from abroad.
Colorado was linked to recruiting another Carthage star, running back KJ Edwards, before the four-star committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.
While in Boulder, Crawford expressed gratitude for how Colorado operates on a person-to-person basis.
"I got to hang out with a bunch of the guys and some of the linebackers took me out," Crawford told 247Sports. "I really enjoyed all the coaches and just how family oriented they are."
The Buffs' current linebacker group comes from a wide variety of different backgrounds.
Martavius French went from plugging away at Hutchinson Community College to becoming an All-AAC tackling machine with the UTSA Roadrunners. Reginald Hughes is on the fourth and final stop of his college journey after stints with Northwest Mississippi Community College, the Ole Miss Rebels and Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Additionally, Kylan Salter transferred in from the TCU Horned Frogs, Jeremiah Brown has been a staple of Sanders-coached teams dating back to the Jackson State Tigers and Shaun Myers came from the North Alabama Lions this spring. Bo LaPenna walked on as an in-state talent.
Lastly, Gage Goldberg hailed from familial fame and fortune as the son of WWE legend and former NFL linebacker Bill Goldberg.
All in all, it leaves the position group somewhat thin as fall rapidly approaches. Linebackers coach Andre Hart will have work cut out for him, though if French and Hughes can gel as a tandem and stay healthy, it may not be as big a defensive weakness as meets the eye.