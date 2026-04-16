The Trait Preston Hodge Showed in College That NFL Teams Love

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge is ready to hear his name called so he can start his NFL career.

Throughout the evaluation process, there has been one trait that Hodge put on tape that gives NFL teams a reason to draft him with one of their 2026 selections.

Consistent Turnover Production

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his college career, Hodge has played for Colorado and the Liberty Flames, but even the change in schemes did not affect the way he was able to produce.

For his career, Hodge recorded 30 pass breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. To generate that production, Hodge was able to line up as a corner on the outside and in the slot as a nickel corner.

It did not matter where Hodge lined up. The coaches knew that he was going to produce, and there was a good chance he would make a play on the ball that could change the game.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the NFL, all types of corners have found successful careers. Some sell out to get interceptions, some play tight coverage to create lots of pass breakup opportunities, and then the corners who can find a great balance of both.

At Colorado and Liberty, Hodge was able to find that balance and become a corner that has the potential to be a solid NFL player. One thing Hodge has going his way is the knowledge he gained from Colorado coach Deion Sanders from his time in the NFL.

Sanders was able to further develop Hodge in his collegiate career to be more aggressive and have the mindset to go make plays. That coaching showed up on the stat sheet in 2025 when Hodge led the Big 12 in pass breakups with 13.

Hodge not only has the talent and skill set to be productive, but he also has the desire to be coached and mentored to become a better player. That mindset and character are something that could be very desirable for NFL teams looking to add a solid young player to their secondary.

NFL Potential

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Preston Hodge (4) and Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) battle for a pass during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With his ability to generate turnover consistently, Hodge also provides great versatility in the secondary, and his frame is a major reason for that. Standing at 6-0 and 200 pounds, Hodge has the physicality and size to be successful at nickel corner, a corner on the outside, or could even become a safety if necessary.

Having the ability to play multiple positions is a great advantage for Hodge while looking to start his career in the NFL. That versatility is very desirable for NFL teams, and the more he can develop at each of those positions, the better off he will be.

With his frame, Hodge can also be a great contributor on special teams, which is often a way for young players to carve out a role on a roster. With his speed and physicality, the coaches could plug him in almost anywhere, and he will make the simple plays to help his team win games.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hodge’s success on special teams could allow him the opportunity to prove why he can also become an NFL starter. For many young players, all they need is an opportunity. Hodge has been successful and productive no matter where he has gone. The key for Hodge is to continue to be productive no matter where he goes in the draft.

If Hodge sticks to what made him a great college player, there is a tremendous opportunity for him to become a quality NFL player.

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