Negative Attention From Colorado's Spring Game Gives Deion Sanders Perfect Opportunity

Before the Colorado Buffaloes actual spring game, there was a video that made rounds on social media of Colorado exiting the tunnel to get on the field, which many people say made the Buffaloes' roster look very small and undersized compared to other rosters.

Whether or not the negative attention is fair, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has a perfect opportunity not only to fuel his team but also prove everyone wrong with a strong season from the Buffs.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Negative Attention

In the video, players who ran out of the tunnel were mostly skill players, meaning that the group consisted mostly of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and specialists who are notoriously not known for their size.

With that in mind, many people will still ignore the context and doubt Colorado’s ability to be successful based on the appearance that they lack significant size compared to other programs. The only way to silence the criticism is for Colorado Coach Deion Sanders to lead the Buffaloes to one of their most successful seasons yet, and at a minimum, have a winning record.

One piece that very few people fail to remember is the fact that size may look great, but if the coaching staff and the players cannot maximize it, then it is not guaranteed to lead to high-level college football success.

With the roster that Colorado has assembled, it will be interesting to see how they stack up against other programs and how Coach Sanders and the rest of the coaching staff approach the 2026 season.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Positive Signs From The Spring Game

While many hold onto the negatives, Colorado had plenty of positive takeaways from the spring.

After performing well all spring, Scudero showed that he is clearly Colorado’s top wide receiver and someone that redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis should be able to rely on consistently next season.

Additionally, in the wide receiver room, Quentin Gibson had a great performance and showed that he can be a great contributor as well for Colorado’s offense.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been known to exploit space and use speed to create explosive and consistent offense. With the Buffaloes, it appears that Marion has plenty of that and could create one of the better offenses in the Big 12.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive coordinator Chris Marve got some great performances from his players, which included defensive tackle Santana, Hopper, and cornerback MoJo Williams.

Hopper was disruptive against the run and showed that he can put significant pressure on the quarterback, which are both things that Colorado had major struggles with during the 2025 campaign.

Williams was solid in coverage all day long and ended the game with an interception, showcasing his ability to make a play when his number is called. The mindset to be ready, especially as a freshman entering his first college season, bodes well for Williams' career at Colorado and the potential to develop as a great corner for Coach Prime.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Overall Takeaways

Throughout the spring game, players on Colorado’s offense, defense, and special teams all made plays and could give the Buffaloes a tremendous opportunity for great success next season.

Players like Scudero, Hopper, Gibson, and Williams had great performances and can work into significant roles for 2026.

Still, the size of the Buffaloes' roster will be a narrative all summer long until Colorado has a chance to change that narrative in the fall.

Colorado looks like they’re in a great position to have one of their better seasons under Coach Sanders with a much-improved roster and coaching staff.

Now it is up to Sanders, the coaching staff, and the roster to maximize their potential and show the college football world why they have enough size to win the Big 12 and make a push for the College Football Playoff.

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