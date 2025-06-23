Deion Sanders' Next Commit: Four Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Targets Nearing Decision
Good or bad, the Colorado Buffaloes will learn their fate with a handful of 2026 recruiting targets in the coming weeks.
Coach Deion Sanders currently owns two three-star class of 2026 commits — Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller and EDGE Domata Peko Jr. — but that number will likely increase with several top prospects aiming to finalize their recruitment ahead of their respective senior seasons. Four Colorado targets who have the Buffs among their top teams are scheduled to announce their decision on or before July 12.
Take a closer look at the four class of 2026 recruits (plus two other big names to watch) who could become Sanders' next commit:
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Deacon Schmitt
Commitment Date: June 28
The first of two in-state offensive linemen on this list, Deacon Schmitt hails from Windsor (about 50 miles northeast of Boulder) and is the No. 1 overall class of 2026 prospect in Colorado, according to the 247Sports composite. Schmitt is set to announce his commitment to either CU, Alabama or Oklahoma on Saturday.
“The environment is always a blast,” Schmitt told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Growing up in Colorado, I have been around Boulder a lot! The opportunity to become a hometown hero is very special to me. I love CU in general. Everyone there is awesome and they are working on something very special! Love all the OL coaches as well. They’re definitely a great school that I have a lot of love for.”
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Tripp Skewes
Commitment Date: July 1
Tripp Skewes hails from the Denver metro (Kent Denver School) and will give his commitment to either Colorado, Vanderbilt, North Carolina or Texas Tech on July 1. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle has visited each of those four schools this summer, but the Buffs may be favored due to their in-state status.
Five-Star Wide Receiver Cederian Morgan
Commitment Date: July 2
Needless to say, Cederian Morgan would be a massive get for "Coach Prime." The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Alabama is the second-ranked wide receiver in his class and recently took a surprise visit to Boulder, signaling his high-level interest in the Buffs.
Morgan's top six includes Colorado, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Florida.
Four-Star Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.
Commitment Date: July 12
The Buffs desperately need help at linebacker, and Rodney Colton Jr. would certainly give the position group a brighter future. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the Georgia prospect visited Boulder this past weekend and will soon give his commitment to either Colorado, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss or UCLA.
Other Colorado Recruits To Watch
On Sunday, two Colorado flip targets decommitted from their respective schools. Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne removed his pledge from Florida State and three-star linebacker Carson Crawford did the same with Texas State. Both visited Boulder in recent days.