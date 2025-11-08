Colorado Buffaloes on Flip Watch with Safety Recruit D'Montae Tims
The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 holds just 12 commits with the early signing period quickly approaching. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are in the final stretch of recruiting, looking to add players and keep their commits.
Three-star safety D’Montae Tims committed to the Colorado Buffaloes in July, but the program has to continue to push to keep him, as he is a flip candidate. According to Rivals, the South Florida Bulls are working hard to flip Tims from Colorado.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Tims is the No. 105 safety, the No. 134 player from Florida, and the No. 1151 recruit in the nation. As a Florida local, USF would keep him close to home, which could lead to a flip
According to Rivals, Tims was on campus for South Florida's big 55-23 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. The win pushed the Bulls to a 7-2 record, going 4-1 in the AAC. The Bulls are not the only teams looking to flip Tims’ commitment; six other programs are as well, per Rivals.
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Auburn Tigers
- Louisville Cardinals
- Miami Hurricanes
- UCF Knights
Why Tims Could Be A Potential Flip
As a Florida native, moving to Colorado is a big change, and several of the schools pushing to flip Tims are closer to home for him. If Tims decides to stay close to home, the Buffaloes could lose their safety recruit.
It is also possible that the Colorado Buffaloes’ season is playing a role in Tims’ being a possible flip candidate. It has been a tough year for Sanders and the Buffaloes. The team holds a 3-6 record, going 1-5 in the Big 12. Recruits could choose programs competing in their conference instead of one close to the bottom.
The Buffaloes recently lost one of their top commits from the class of 2026, four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin. Colorado is not only struggling, but the defense is also allowing big plays and high scores. Tims may want to play with a program where he can see the defense make more of an impact on the field.
Visiting the South Florida Bulls during a big win could sway Tims to stay local instead of joining Sanders and the Buffaloes in Boulder.
Why Colorado Can Still Keep Tims' Commitment
While Tims may be on a flip watch, that does not mean he will decommit. The Colorado Buffaloes could keep the safety's commitment, but they will have to keep up communication.
After dropping to a 3-6 record, Sanders sent a message to the commits, acknowledging the team’s performance but calling on the recruits to help turn the team around.
"I don't have to explain it, they saw it," Sanders said. "You gotta understand, if you're a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong. If you're a cat, you look at the scoreboard and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?"
Tims has a chance to earn playing time quickly with Colorado. If he proves himself when he joins the program, he can not only see the field, but possibly stand out on a defense that needs help. Being a part of the fix, while playing for one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history, in Sanders, could keep Tims committed to the Buffaloes.
After losing Ruffin’s commitment, the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 58 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12. With the early signing period just about a month away, Sanders and the Buffaloes may have to not only add players but also keep their commits.