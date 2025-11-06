Injury To Valuable Leader Could Spell Doom For Colorado Buffaloes' West Virginia Trip
An apparent injury to offensive tackle Jordan Seaton could make life a little more difficult for Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis heading into his first career start.
Seaton, a projected future first-round NFL Draft pick, was listed as questionable on Colorado's Wednesday player availability report, possibly putting the Buffs without their best offensive lineman for Saturday's matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers. If Seaton can't go, Lewis will likely have to take greater charge of the offense and put more thought into his blind side protection.
With fellow offensive tackle Larry Johnson III also questionable, Kareem Harden and Maryland transfer Andre Roye Jr. could end up being Colorado's two starting tackles in Morgantown. Fortunately, guard Xavier Hill is probable after missing last week's game against the Arizona Wildcats due to injury.
Impact Of Jordan Seaton's Possible Absence On Julian Lewis
Injuries to both of Colorado's starting tackles doesn't bode well for Lewis as he prepares for his first career start. While there's still a decent chance Seaton and Johnson play, the 18-year-old Lewis would benefit from a fully healthy offensive line.
"Jordan was a dawg when we got him out of high school; we just had to perfect him a little bit," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said before the season. "Now he has a three-headed monster coaching him (Andre Gurode, Gunnar White and George Hegamin), and he has been groomed. Him being around the guys that we had last year and spending a lot of time with them, it taught him how to be a pro... He matured his butt off last season, and he dedicated himself to getting his body right."
Seaton started in all 13 games as a true freshman last year and has yet to miss a game this year.
Colorado's Initial Injury Report Vs. West Virginia
OUT
- Wide receiver Hykeem Williams
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Safety Tawfiq Byard (first half only due to targeting vs. Arizona)
DOUBTFUL
- Running back Simeon Price
QUESTIONABLE
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Cornerback DJ McKinney
- Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
- Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
PROBABLE
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Wide receiver Joseph Williams
- Safety Ben Finneseth
- Cornerback Braden Keith
- Linebacker Kylan Salter
- Offensive lineman Xavier Hill
- Tight end Zach Atkins
- Tight end Brady Kopetz
McKinney and Johnson being questionable is also notable. If they can't go, the currently probable Parks and Ivan Yates will likely be asked to step up against West Virginia.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
West Virginia's Initial Injury Report Vs. Colorado
OUT
- Running back Jahiem White
- Running back Tye Edwards
- Safety Jordan Walker
- Wide receiver Jaden Bray
- Quarterback Nicco Marchiol
- Quarterback Jaylen Henderson
- Linebacker Ashton Woods
- Safety Julien Horton
- Offensive lineman Cooper Young
QUESTIONABLE
- Running back Clay Ash
- Running back Tyler Jacklich
PROBABLE
- Wide receiver Jeff Weimer
- Offensive lineman Donovan Haslam