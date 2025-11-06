3 Reasons Travis Hunter Can Bounce Back Stronger From Knee Injury
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter will be out for at least three more weeks since being placed on the Injured Reserve. The former Colorado Buffaloes star suffered a knee injury, but it is not expected to be long-term.
With being placed on IR, Hunter will have to miss at least four games. He already missed one matchup in week 9, and Hunter is eligible to return during week 13 of the season. While missing four games of his rookie season is tough for Hunter, the former Colorado star has the chance to come back stronger than before.
Hunter No Stranger To Bouncing Back From Injuries
Hunter is no stranger to having to miss time with injuries, but he continuously comes back and performs at a high level. Hunter spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes playing both wide receiver and cornerback.
In 2023, Hunter missed three games with a lacerated liver after taking a hit against the Colorado State Rams. Despite missing a couple of games that season, Hunter returned to the team and finished the year with 721 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. All five touchdowns came after he returned from injury.
Hunter notably played defense as well with Colorado, and still finished the 2023 season with 31 total tackles and three interceptions.
In 2024, Hunter did not miss as much time but did deal with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Kansas State Wildcats. While he left the game early, he still played the remainder of the season at a high level, winning the Heisman Trophy.
With testing on Hunter’s current knee injury showing his ACL is intact, the former Colorado star has a chance to show history can repeat itself. Hunter has the chance to rejoin the Jaguars and play at a high level.
Added Help To Take Pressure Off Hunter
With Hunter on IR, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. When Hunter returns, the offense will have him, Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. as three talented wide receivers on the field for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw to.
The former Colorado star started to see more targets before suffering his knee injury, and having three high-level receivers on the field together can make it easier for Hunter to make big plays. Although it could seem like adding a receiver will make it harder for Hunter to see targets on offense, it could instead open up the offense, leading to bigger plays from Hunter.
If Hunter does return in week 13, the Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have allowed 215.3 passing yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns. There is no confirmation that Hunter will return that week, but if he does, he could make a statement quickly in his possible first game back with the team.
Through seven games, Hunter has recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. The former Colorado star has the chance to make a big jump through the second half of the season when he returns to the field.
Refreshed To Make Playoff Push
Missing four games is tough for a player like Hunter, who is always putting in the work, but he has a chance to come back to the team refreshed and ready to close out the regular season at a high level.
As a rookie, Hunter has had to finish the 2024 college football season, go through draft preparations, and then attend the rookie minicamp. It has been a lot of action, and this four-game stretch could prove to benefit Hunter.
Missing at least four weeks could help Hunter take a step back to relax the mind and body before helping the Jacksonville Jaguars make a run for the NFL postseason. The Jaguars currently hold a 5-3 record, sitting at No. 2 in the AFC South. In a tough AFC division, getting Hunter back for the final stretch will be a big boost for the Jaguars.
Hunter not only has a chance to bounce back in a big way, but show he is a critical aspect for the Jaguars, on both offense and defense. Hunter will miss at least three more games, but barring any setbacks, should return to the Jaguars this season.