Deion Sanders Doubles Down On Passion For Coaching Amid Health Concerns
Ahead of the season, one of the main topics of conversation surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes was coach Deion Sanders’ health. Sanders was away from the team for a span of time during the offseason while fighting bladder cancer. Sanders revealed ahead of the season that he had fought and was cured from bladder cancer after having surgery.
In addition to fighting an aggressive bladder cancer, Sanders revealed in October that he had surgery to fix blood clotting. With Colorado’s poor performance this season, holding a 3-6 record, there has been speculation about whether Sanders’ health issues are connected to the Buffaloes’ struggles.
While speaking to the media ahead of Colorado’s matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Sanders stood firm that his health has not affected the team’s performance this season.
“Football is not my business. Football is my passion, man,” Sanders said. “It’s like my lady, she’s like my wife, like I love her. I do. So it’s more than business. To me, business is the other stuff, that’s business. My heart is in this … [My health issues] ain’t got nothing to do with the win and loss column … I ain’t playing. I wish the world I could, especially [at] corner right now, we’re short. I wish. No, I mean, but I got to do a better job in this thing. That’s on me. So it has nothing to do with my health.”
Sanders stood firm that his health does not affect him as a coach, and that his passion for football is still there. The Colorado coach believes even if there were no health concerns, the record would still be the same. He was then asked if the health issues changed his desires, and Sanders doubled down on his love for the game.
“No, no, I just told you, what you say, the first thing you said? This job was what? It’s not my business. I told you, I’m passionate about it. I love her,” Sanders said. “This ain’t business. This ain’t, my relationships ain’t business. It may end up in business like they have, but it’s not business. They start off right.”
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
Sanders has made his stance clear that he is still committed to football as he finds a way to help lead the Buffaloes to success through the final three games of the season.
Sanders Stays Committed To Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders has not backed down from his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes despite his health issues and the program's record. Ahead of the season, Sanders signed a five-year contract extension, keeping him with the program through the 2029 season.
Sanders joined the program in 2023, as Colorado was coming off a one-win season. He helped the team reach a 9-4 record in just two years as the coach. Sanders’ and Colorado’s struggles this season also have to do with an immense roster turnover.
Losing former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL is tough on a team. The Buffaloes also lost three of its other top wide receivers to the NFL Draft, and several players entered the portal. While the Colorado coach has been dealing with several health issues, Sanders has also been working to rebuild a team that lost many star players.
While the team has struggled, Sanders is making a big change at quarterback, starting true freshman Julian Lewis against West Virginia. Instead of giving up on the team, Sanders is giving his young quarterback valuable game reps to help him grow as an athlete.
Lewis has appeared in just two games this season, one of which he had just four passing attempts. Sanders has remained committed to developing his young quarterback, preparing Lewis to be the starter of the future.
Lewis has gone 11-of-21 for 129 yards and one touchdown. It is not a large sample size, but when Colorado takes on West Virginia, the team and fans can get a glimpse at how their future quarterback has been developing. As Lewis takes over the team, Sanders is still expected to be his head coach for years to come.
The Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. MT at Milan Puskar Stadium.