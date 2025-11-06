What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. West Virginia
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders will go on the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 8. It will be an early kick in Morgantown at 10 a.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
What do the advanced analytics say about this matchup?
Colorado vs. West Virginia Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index give the Buffaloes a 45.1 percent chance to go on the road and beat the Mountaineers. Colorado is ranked 14th in the Big 12 by FPI’s metric with a rating of -0.9. West Virginia is 15th with a rating of -2.6.
The Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers are each 3-6 this season one loss away from not making it to a bowl game. Both teams are 1-5 in Big 12 conference play and are desperate for a win.
Colorado is on a two-game losing skid, where they were outscored by the Utah Utes and Arizona Wildcats by a combined score 105-24. These two games were after a bye following Colorado’s upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Buffaloes will turn to their third different starting quarterback of the season against West Virginia. Sanders announced earlier in the week freshman Julian Lewis would get the nod. Prior to Lewis, the Buffaloes had gone back and forth between Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.
West Virginia on the other hand has had four different quarterbacks plays this season; Nicco Marchiol, Scotty Fox Jr., Khalil Wilkins, and Jaylen Henderson. It will be the freshman Fox starting against the Buffaloes on Saturday. Fox led the Mountaineers to an upset win over the Houston Cougars in their last game.
Colorado vs. West Virginia Betting Odds
Colorado is a 6.5 point road underdog at West Virginia according DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have odds of +190 to win outright while the Mountaineers are -230. The over/under is currently at 54.5 points.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
Colorado vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
Saturday will be freshman quarterback Julian Lewis’s first career start as a Buffalo. “Coach Prime” is pulling out all the stops to get the season back on track and hopefully end it on a good note. If the Buffs can win their remaining thee games, they will slide right into a bowl game for the second straight season. That starts with a road win against West Virginia.
The Mountaineers were winless in Big 12 play heading into their last game on the road against Houston, where they won in upset fashion. They now are going back home feeling good. It will be intriguing to see each of these teams facing off with dueling freshmen quarterbacks.
Considering how Colorado has looked in their last two games, it’s hard to pick them to hang close vs. West Virginia, even with the quarterback change. West Virginia wins and covers.
West Virginia 34, Colorado 20
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.