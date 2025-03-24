Colorado Buffaloes Defense To Repeat As Big 12 Sack Leaders?
After year one of the coach Deion Sanders era, the Colorado Buffaloes knew work needed to be done in the trenches.
While the offensive line was a more glaring weakness, Colorado's defensive line had 27 sacks in 2023, seventh in the now-defunct Pac-12.
Names like BJ Green II, Samuel Okunlola and Dayon Hayes were then brought in from the transfer portal. After losing defensive ends coach Nick Williams to the Syracuse Orange, the Buffaloes promoted Vincent Dancy and made NFL-experienced hires in Damione Lewis and Warren Sapp.
Colorado then made a massive jump in production to 39 sacks, leading the Big 12 and most as a program since 1995. Green led the charge with 7.5, while a few up-and-comers in Arden Walker, Taje McCoy and Keaten Wade each had four or more.
Green has since departed for the pros, while Hayes never made much of an impact due to injury and left via the portal. With this year's spring transfer window on the horizon, the Buffaloes could make further changes on the defensive line, especially after hiring Domata Peko to coach the unit in February.
Peko, Sapp and outside linebackers coach George Helow are tasked with replacing Lewis and Dancy's vocal leadership beloved by the locker room, as they were hired away by the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi State Bulldogs, respectively. Peko might bring a different energy to his position group, but has a crucial unit to take care of if Colorado wants to make the next step in 2025.
The defensive line's focus may be just that. The Buffs gave up a whopping 151.4 rushing yards per game last season despite its ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.
Walker, McCoy and Wade are back alongside Okunlola as the Buffs' top edge rushers. Wade led Colorado's returners in tackles for loss last season (eight) despite playing just six games, McCoy appears poised to break through after earning valuable reps as a redshirt freshman, while Walker's 20 solo tackles top the unit and fit his build as a more versatile edge that can also stop the run.
Colorado acquired several linemen more seasoned on the interior in Jeheim Oatis (Alabama Crimson Tide), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State Bulldogs) and Tavian Coleman (Texas State Bobcats) from the portal, along with three-star freshman defensive tackle Christian Hudson.
Inserting these pieces may leave the pass rush schematically weaker, but fresh blood wasn't hard to find. Talented defensive end prospects London Merritt and Alexander McPherson signed with Colorado out of IMG Academy in December, and consensus four-star prospect Brandon Davis-Swain will look to earn his way in the rotation as well.
"It's a good mix," Peko said after the Buffs' second spring practice. "When you have a lot of seniors and have a lot of guys that this is their last year, their last chance to make it, it brings out the best in everybody."
If healthy, Okunlola could replace what the Buffs lost in Green. The sophomore was dinged up for much of the 2024 season but logged eight QB hurries (most among returners), flashing dexterity and quickness that could make him an even better junior.
The Buffaloes' returning defensive tackles are also ones to keep an eye on. Amari McNeill has registered three or more sacks in both seasons with Colorado, while Anquin Barnes Jr. and Tawfiq Thomas look ready to compete for starting spots as seniors. Former Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Taurean Carter will be back from injury after appearing just once in 2024.
Thirty-nine sacks will be tough to top from a unit gearing its personnel and scheme toward defending the run rather than rushing the quarterback. However, the Buffs' are teeming with the pedigree and potential on the edge and should again have opposing signal-callers on swivels in 2025.