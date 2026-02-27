Colorado Linebacker Target Ba’Roc Willis Updates Recruiting Plans

Four-star linebacker recruit Ba’Roc Willis is one of the latest prospects to schedule an official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes. Willis will be in Boulder May 15-17, according to his social media post.

The Buffaloes offered Willis on Sept. 15, per 247Sports, which shows the program has been pushing for the linebacker for quite some time. With Colorado’s past recruiting success on the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes could stay in the running for Willis with a strong official visit.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders looks on against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Ba’Roc Willis Would Bring to Colorado

Willis is one of the top linebackers of the 2027 class, who was originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to 247Sports, Willis is the No. 16 linebacker, the No. 8 prospect from Alabama, and the No. 234 overall recruit in the nation.

Willis' competitive drive will have Colorado fans excited if he commits to the program, as it could help the Buffaloes defense play at a high level. He recently transferred schools to play high school football at Pell City (Ala.). The reason for his transfer demonstrates just the kind of player the Buffaloes would be getting out of Willis.

“I’m just looking forward to playing my senior year in a tough region,” Willis told Rivals.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One point of emphasis Colorado coach Deion Sanders has pushed is the mentality players need to succeed. When Colorado faced early struggles during the 2025 season, the coach called for those who were still dedicated to separate themselves from those who had given up.

Willis's seeking tougher competition not only shows his competitive drive, but it will also benefit him as an athlete. Going up against tougher competition will force him to improve as well and get him ready to play at the collegiate level.

Colorado’s Defensive Recruiting Success

Although Colorado has faced scrutiny for its high school recruiting in the past, the Buffaloes have done well in landing defensive talent. Their defensive recruiting was one highlight of the Buffaloes' 2026 class.

Colorado’s 2026 class ranks No. 65 in the nation, and No. 14 in the Big Ten per Rivals, and of the 17 commits, nine play defense.

One of the first prospects of the class to commit to the Buffaloes was four-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. Peko is the No. 6 JUCO player per Rivals and No. 2 EDGE, per the Rivals JUCO Industry Rankings, and can elevate the Buffaloes defense quickly next season.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Four-star linebacker Carson Crawford was another big pickup for the Buffaloes, who could be a player to watch to earn early playing time.

The Buffaloes ranked No. 121 in the nation in total defense, allowing 425.7 yards per game. After finishing with a 3-9 record as well, the Buffaloes' defensive recruits coming in are a good sign for the program's future.

The Buffaloes have proven they can land the top defensive prospects and can do it again as they target Willis.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have earned one commitment from the 2027 class so far, but are setting up several visits for the spring and summer. Four-star cornerback Davon Dericho kicked off the program's 2027 class, and if the Buffaloes host strong visits, the team could take a much-needed step forward on the recruiting front.

While it may take a big push from Colorado to land Willis, scheduling an official visit is a good sign, and things could be trending in the right direction.