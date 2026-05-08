The Colorado Buffaloes hosted Division II defensive line transfer Jaylen Harris on an official recruiting visit on Wednesday.

The Buffaloes also offered Harris a scholarship as they inch closer to adding a needed force to their defensive line.

Harris’s thoughts on his Colorado visit

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Harris took to X to share his thoughts on his official visit to Colorado, expressing his approval of the program and feelings about potentially becoming a Buffalo.

“Had a great visit to Boulder,” Harris said. “Blessed to have an offer from CU!”

Had a great visit to Boulder. Blessed to have an offer from CU!! pic.twitter.com/Qzbu2Nvibo — Jaylen harris (@bigtrouble2x) May 6, 2026

The Buffaloes seem to be pulling away from the competition in Harris’s transfer recruitment after this visit. That is something that aligns well with their plans to bolster the defensive line ahead of the 2026 regular season.

Colorado defensive line coach Dante’ Carter made it clear that he and his staff would be hard at work over the summer to sure up that group. Following a somewhat lackluster portal class that brought little depth to the defensive line for the spring season, Carter was asked if Colorado planned to bring in anyone over the summer who could play right away.

His answer was simple, but it instilled confidence in fans that the defensive line would continue to grow.

“Y’all wait and see in the fall,” said Carter with a confident grin on his face. “You’ll see what’s up with that.”

Colorado’s recruitment of Jaylen Harris prior to his visit

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes entered a recruiting battle against the UMass Minutemen, Arkansas State Red Wolves and Kent State Golden Flashes for Harris back on April 28 when they scheduled his visit. Since then, Harris has received no further attention from FBS schools, meaning the Buffaloes are likely still in the lead for his commitment.

The reason he received so little attention from FBS programs prior to scheduling his visit with Colorado and even since his trip to Boulder is the way he’s flown under the radar. He played for the Central Missouri Mules of the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association for two seasons, a program not known for sending many players to the next level.

However, he had a dominant redshirt freshman campaign with the Mules, recording 30 total tackles, six of which were unassisted, along with two tackles for loss, a kick block and a sack.

He stands an impressive 6-3, 315 pounds, which is abnormal for that level of play and will translate well to the FBS.

Colorado’s defensive line depth

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Colorado’s depth issues forced them to move returning pass rusher Quency Wiggins to the interior and returning linebacker Kylan Salter to edge rusher to fill his spot.

Wiggins is the only returning player among eight other defensive linemen, three of whom are underclassmen.

Ezra Christensen, who transferred in from New Mexico State, and Santana Hopper, who played in the College Football Playoff for the Tulane Green Wave last season, are expected to be the other leaders in the room.

But adding Harris would provide much-needed size and run-stopping ability to the Buffaloes’ questionable defensive line.

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