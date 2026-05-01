4-Star Recruit Antonio Berry Favoring Two SEC Schools Before Colorado Visit

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the teams in the running to land class of 2027 recruit, offensive lineman Antonio Berry. Berry has an upcoming visit scheduled to Colorado along with a handful of others.

Antonio Berry Favoring SEC Schools Before Colorado Visit

April 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen Deboer directs players during Spring Practice at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Berry is a 6-5, 280 pound interior offensive out of Tupelo, Mississippi. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class according to 247Sports Composite.

The Buffaloes offered Berry back on Feb. 17 and he has an official visit to Boulder approaching on May 15. He also has official visits set up with the California Golden Bears, Ole Miss Rebels, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Berry recently spoke to Chad Simmons of Rivals about his recruitment and what type of place he is looking for.

“Development is the biggest thing,” Berry said. “Relationships matter too. I take the visits, then see what things look like.”

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding in the first half during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, it looks like the two front runners to land Berry are Alabama and Ole Miss.

“It’s very close between Alabama and Ole Miss,” Berry said.

He is planning to make his commitment before his senior season begins.

There are a few different factors that could make Berry a difficult recruit for Colorado to land over schools like Alabama and Ole Miss. One is the proximity to his home. Boulder is a whole lot farther away from Tupelo than Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Oxford, Mississippi. Berry will have to grow acustom to the different weather, altitude, and not being close to home.

Another factor is the programs themselves. Alabama is one of the most succesful college football programs ever. National titles are expected there, with the school having won 18 of them and six sicne 2009. The expecations are sky high for the coaches and players. The Crimson Tide are coming off a season in which they made the College Football Playoff, but were bounced in the quarterfinal.

Ole Miss doesn't have a history of success like Alabama, but they are coming off a season where they were they made it to the semifinal of the playoff. The goal now for many of these SEC teams like Ole Miss is to at least make it to the playoff.

For a program like Colorado who is coming off a 3-9 win season, their first step is getting back to a bowl game.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have received commitments from three players in their 2027 recruiting class: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

Per Rivals recruiting rankings, this class ranks 45th in the country and 7th in the Big 12. This puts the Buffs right in the middle of the pack is things were to hold up. That would be a big jump from where Colorado was ranked in the 2026 recruiting class rankings, when they were 68th in the country and 15th in the Big 12.

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