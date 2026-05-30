Colorado Battling Three Blue Blood Programs for 4-Star Recruit Tyler Alexander

Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target, defensive lineman Tyler Alexander has narrowed down his list of schools to four: Colorado, Texas, Notre Dame, and Georgia. Alexander went on an official visit to Boulder earlier this month and has official visits set with the other three schools on this list.

Upcoming Visits for Tyler Alexander

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Alexander took to social media to announce his upcoming official visits.

“Jesus take the wheel,” Alexander posted on his X account revealing his official visit dates.

Jesus Take The Wheel 🙏🏾😳 pic.twitter.com/UQ9SxVtEZA — TYLER ALEXANDER (@TYLER_4x4) May 29, 2026

He visited Colorado on May 15-17. Here are his other three upcoming official visits.

June 5-7: Georgia Bulldogs

June 12-14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

June 19-21: Texas Longhorns

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Alexander is a 6-3, 315 defensive lineman out of Wellington, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 47 defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior for Palm Beach Central in 2025-26, Alexander had 46 total tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Tyler Alexander’s Visit to Colorado

Alexander went on his visit to Colorado and had a “phenomenal weekend.”

Thank you Coach Pun and the entire @CUBuffsFootball program for a phenomenal weekend in Boulder 🦬🦬🦬 #SKOBUFFS pic.twitter.com/AaI1Q3uAMh — TYLER ALEXANDER (@TYLER_4x4) May 17, 2026

“Thank you Coach Pun (Colorado defensive line coach Dante’ Carter) and the entire Colorado Buffaloes football program for a phenomenal weekend in Boulder,” Alexander posted on his X account following his visit.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class has got a major boost in the past couple weeks. The Buffs are up to nine commits in this class, with four of them rated as four-star recruits or higher.

Here are all nine of the Buffaloes 2027 commits so far.

Andre Adams, Four-Star Quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Gabe Jenkins, Four-Star Safety

Li’Marcus Jones, Four-Star Offensive Tackle

Ba’Roc Willis, Three-Star Edge Rusher

Davon Dericho, Three-Star Cornerback

Kenny Fairley, Three-Star Defensive Lineman

Will Rasmussen, Three-Star Cornerback

Prince Washington, Three-Star Cornerback

Rivals ranks this class No. 37 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12. Colorado’s 2026 class was ranked No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. The only team with a higher ranked class for 2027 in the conference are the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season in 2025 and will be looking to get back to a bowl game in 2026. The Buffs have an overall record of 16-21 under coach Deion Sanders since he took over in 2023. In three years with Coach Prime, Colorado has only reached a bowl game one time. That was in 2024, when they won nine games.

The odds are stacked against the Buffaloes to make a bowl game in 2026. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has odds of +125 to go over the win total of 4.5. To secure a bowl game berth, the Buffs will likely have to win six games.

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