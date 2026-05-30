Colorado Battling Three Blue Blood Programs for 4-Star Recruit Tyler Alexander
Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target, defensive lineman Tyler Alexander has narrowed down his list of schools to four: Colorado, Texas, Notre Dame, and Georgia. Alexander went on an official visit to Boulder earlier this month and has official visits set with the other three schools on this list.
Upcoming Visits for Tyler Alexander
Tyler Alexander took to social media to announce his upcoming official visits.
“Jesus take the wheel,” Alexander posted on his X account revealing his official visit dates.
He visited Colorado on May 15-17. Here are his other three upcoming official visits.
June 5-7: Georgia Bulldogs
June 12-14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
June 19-21: Texas Longhorns
Tyler Alexander is a 6-3, 315 defensive lineman out of Wellington, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 47 defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
As a junior for Palm Beach Central in 2025-26, Alexander had 46 total tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Tyler Alexander’s Visit to Colorado
Alexander went on his visit to Colorado and had a “phenomenal weekend.”
“Thank you Coach Pun (Colorado defensive line coach Dante’ Carter) and the entire Colorado Buffaloes football program for a phenomenal weekend in Boulder,” Alexander posted on his X account following his visit.
Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class
Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class has got a major boost in the past couple weeks. The Buffs are up to nine commits in this class, with four of them rated as four-star recruits or higher.
Here are all nine of the Buffaloes 2027 commits so far.
Andre Adams, Four-Star Quarterback
Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Four-Star Wide Receiver
Gabe Jenkins, Four-Star Safety
Li’Marcus Jones, Four-Star Offensive Tackle
Ba’Roc Willis, Three-Star Edge Rusher
Davon Dericho, Three-Star Cornerback
Kenny Fairley, Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Will Rasmussen, Three-Star Cornerback
Prince Washington, Three-Star Cornerback
Rivals ranks this class No. 37 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12. Colorado’s 2026 class was ranked No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. The only team with a higher ranked class for 2027 in the conference are the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season in 2025 and will be looking to get back to a bowl game in 2026. The Buffs have an overall record of 16-21 under coach Deion Sanders since he took over in 2023. In three years with Coach Prime, Colorado has only reached a bowl game one time. That was in 2024, when they won nine games.
The odds are stacked against the Buffaloes to make a bowl game in 2026. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has odds of +125 to go over the win total of 4.5. To secure a bowl game berth, the Buffs will likely have to win six games.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1