Colorado Makes Recruiting Push for Defensive Teammate of Prized Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes appear to be creating a rare Central Coast of California pipeline.

Already, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes pulled in prized junior college defensive lineman transfer Malachi Brown out of Monterey Peninsula College. Plus, they added Brown before fall 2026 practices begin.

Colorado is attempting to add another Lobos star who's a December graduate from the same junior college.

Colorado Offers Versatile Defensive Back

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This time, strong safety/nickelback Drew Molinari revealed the Colorado offer on social media before the weekend of June 13. He says Coach Prime himself told him about the opportunity to join the Buffaloes:

Molinari is still seeking a four-year level home. He announced his availability to schools on Feb. 7 after delivering two seasons, plus a redshirt campaign.

He already holds his associate of arts degree from the Lobos and graduated with a reported 3.9 grade point average, per his social media.

Colorado Rises as Biggest Offer for Drew Molinari

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Molinari got presented with four-year level options before Colorado came along.

Western Illinois University offered him back on April 14, which handed Molinari a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opportunity. The Leathernecks weren't the only ones pursuing him out of the FCS.

Georgetown offered Molinari back on Jan. 8 following his sophomore campaign. Stetson University rose as one more that offered the backend defender, which arrived on Jan. 8, too. The University of San Diego surfaced as another FCS offer for him, landing on his table Jan. 7.

Colorado, however, enters the race as his first Power Conference offer. This includes high school, too, as Molinari starred for Palma High in Salinas. He brings the look and feel of a Colorado defender anyway when one watches his game closely.

Traits That Make Drew Molinari Appealing for Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) attempts a catch against cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Buffaloes are going after more than a Swiss Army knife defender here. Colorado is pursuing a cerebral one who can even win over incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Molinari improved his eyes and instincts during his JUCO run. He showed a knack for identifying where an underneath route was going to develop, then positioned himself for the aerial takeaway.

Sanders likely is chasing Molinari for this reason: his ability to play deep. The Buffaloes face their deep share of pass-first offenses, including Air Raid attacks. Molinari can contend for one of the deep safety roles should he accept Colorado's offer.

But Colorado had to have fallen in love with his instincts. He's seen pursuing the football even when he needs to break out of motion. Lastly, Colorado gains a 6-1, 200-pound defender who can cover slot wide receivers, another big necessity for this defense.

Drew Molinari Would Enter Deep Colorado Room

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Mikell (18) and cornerback RJ Johnson (5) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Molinari wouldn't rise as an immediate starter here unless he were to turn a lot of heads during the August practices.

The safety spot is Colorado's second-deepest room heading into the season. Sanders and Colorado got busy in the portal, too, with addressing this position. New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell comes over to boost the room. Same with former Vanderbilt defender Randon Fontette.

He'd rise as an important depth piece, though, should be commit to his biggest offer yet since his graduation from Monterey Peninsula.

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