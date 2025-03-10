Colorado Buffaloes To Land 4-Star Recruit Shaun Scott Over USC Trojans?
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to add four-star edge defender Shaun Scott to their 2026 recruiting class. The elite prospect attends Mater Dei High School in Southern California, a program that is known for producing some of the most talented recruits in the country, and pulling Scott away from the USC Trojans could be an uphill battle for the Buffaloes..
Scott recently spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about why Colorado and coach Deion Sanders are a contender for his commitment.
“Just the Hall of Fame coaches they have around them is big because they have actually done it!” Scott said to On3. “It’s big that I’m a top priority for them for sure. We connect almost everyday and they believe in me. What excites me about them is just the competitiveness in practice, Coach Prime gets active!”
Under the leadership of coach Sanders, Colorado won nine games in 2024, but it's a new era for the Buffaloes football program now that key pieces like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are off to the NFL.
As a result, the Buffaloes are looking to find their next stars through the recruiting ranks, and landing Scott would certainly be a great start for Sanders and his coaching staff. Scott is a consensus four-star and a top-300 recruit, according to both On3's and 24Sports' rankings.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Trending To Land 5-Star Quarterback Recruit?
MORE: Big 12 Basketball Tournament Preview: Seeding, Schedule, TV Channel
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
As a sophomore in high school, Scott visited Colorado's campus for a game during the 2023 season. He spoke highly of the Buffaloes in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons after his visit.
“The atmosphere out there was electric. The place was filled with famous people. That stood out and the open arms of the coaching staff making it feel like home did too. The facilities were beautiful also," Scott said to On3.
The defensive line prospect would boost Colorado's recruiting class, and it might also help in establishing a pipeline between Mater Dei and coach Sanders' program. The Buffaloes only have one current player from Mater Dei on the roster, freshman wide receiver Jordan Onovughe.
In the class of 2026 alone, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., five-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt all play for Mater Dei alongside Scott.
The USC Trojans typically dominate recruiting when it comes to Mater Dei, but the door appears open for Colorado. Both Greene and Topui are committed to Oregon while Henry Jr. has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July of 2023. However, the USC is reportedly also looking to add Scott to the Trojans' No. 1-ranked recruiting class, per On3.
The Trojans recently hired Chad Bowden to be the program's general manager, and Bowden has made it clear that USC will heavily focus on recruiting athletes from Southern California and keeping them home, reminiscent of the Pete Carroll days.
Still, Sanders has shown the ability to recruit elite athletes to Colorado. Will Scott be the next?