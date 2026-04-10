Colorado Recruiting Target Turns Heads With Surprise Visit

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been keyed in on their potential quarterback of the future, and an interesting new development took place in his recruitment on Thursday.

Four-star class of 2027 quarterback Andre Adams unexpectedly returned to Boulder after his recruiting visit six days prior.

Quarterback Recruit Andre Adams’s History with the Buffs

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs against FRA during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has been heavily recruited by Colorado for nearly two years now. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes extended Adams his first scholarship offer back on May 9, 2024. Despite schools like Adams’ hometown Tennessee Volunteers, the Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Tech Hokies and Oregon Ducks offering Adams since, Colorado has remained near the top of his list.

On March 22, Adams named his final seven schools. The list consisted of Virginia Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, Florida State, Oregon, Kentucky and, of course, Colorado.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star QB Andre Adams will announce his commitment on April 11, @ChadSimmons_ reports⏳



His finalist are Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and Mississippi State.



Read: https://t.co/awy0pge0Dp pic.twitter.com/oxV6eIYuOu — Rivals (@Rivals) March 22, 2026

Adams then made his unofficial visit to Colorado on April 3, proclaiming his excitement about the visit on X.

He scheduled his commitment for April 11, the same day as Colorado’s spring game. Due to the timing of his reappearance in Boulder, there’s a good chance he’s one of the many recruits in attendance for Black and Gold Day. Colorado announced on April 6 that recruit tickets are sold out for the spring game.

However, Adams announced on April 7 that he is postponing his commitment date past the spring game, with no new announcement as to when his new date will be.

The original commitment date doesn’t seem like a coincidence, especially if he was planning on being in attendance for the spring game. Its postponement could hold a plethora of meanings, ranging from another team making a late push to something as simple as the high school junior looking for more time to come to a firm decision.

2027 four-Star QB Andre Adams posted that he was back in Boulder today 👀



The blue chip QB from Tennessee was scheduled to commit on Saturday before announcing he would be postponing his decision days ago. pic.twitter.com/XPpxF6OGqb — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 9, 2026

Four-Star Quarterback Andre Adams’s career

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams (10) passes against Centennial during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Franklin, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff, as well as Buffs fans, have been waiting eagerly to hear Adams’s decision, as the duel-threat quarterback prospect has the potential to become a star in the Big 12.

Adams moved into the starting role on the varsity team at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tennessee, midway through his sophomore season. In seven games, he threw for 1,435 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions, completing 112-for-178 passes in the process. He added 493 yards and five touchdowns on the ground as well, turning heads as he entered his junior season.

As a junior, he didn’t disappoint. As a matter of fact, he strapped a rocket to his recruiting stock. He threw for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns to only one interception. On top of that, he nearly doubled his production on the ground, tallying 855 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are secure at the quarterback position for the time being, with redshirt-freshman Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis aiming to build off an impressive end to his true freshman season with a complete 2026 campaign. But if Lewis continues trending in the direction he is, the NFL will come calling before long. That, combined with the ever-present risk of the transfer portal, creates a great need for additional security at the sport’s most important position for CU.

All eyes will be on Adams in the coming weeks to see if he will be the one to step into that role for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.