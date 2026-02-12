Deion Sanders Receives Great News From Receiver Recruit From Florida

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is winding down, and coach Deion Sanders and his staff are already looking ahead to future recruiting classes. One area they’re focused on improving is the wide receiver position for years to come.

One receiver drawing interest from Sanders is Palm Beach Lakes High School’s Ryan Ferdinand.

Colorado is among the programs offering Ferdinand a scholarship. According to BuffStampede reporter Adam Munsterteiger, he has also received offers from Florida State, Rutgers, Iowa, Syracuse and Tulane.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders appears to be keeping a close eye on him as they build the Buffaloes 2027 recruiting class. Ferdinand’s interest highlights the program’s growing national presence, as the Buffaloes compete with established programs for top talent.

"I was incredibly excited to receive the offer and view the Buffaloes as a program with high energy and a rising winning culture," Ferdinand told Munsterteiger. "Their message focused on my fit in their scheme, my character, and my potential to be an impact player in their championship culture."

If Ferdinand commits, he could be a key piece in elevating Colorado’s wide receiver room and overall offense. With high-profile targets like him showing interest, the Buffaloes are positioning themselves to compete at the highest level in the years ahead.

Deion Sanders Can’t Afford To Wait On Ryan Ferdinand

The Buffaloes need to move quickly to secure a commitment from Ferdinand. He just wrapped up a standout junior season, and his upside is off the charts, meaning interest from other programs is only going to grow.

Ferdinand hauled in 57 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch and roughly 75 yards per game. His big-play ability is exactly what the Buffaloes will need in the years ahead.

It’s not just his on-field production that makes him intriguing, but his priorities off the field set him apart as well.

"I am looking for academic excellence, coaching stability, strong relationships with the staff, and a proven track record of player development," he said to Munsterteiger. "I plan to visit several high-priority colleges - Colorado, Florida State, Tulane, etc. - but this can change later on this spring and summer with specific dates yet to be determined."

If Colorado can meet the boxes Ferdinand is looking for, they could add a game-changing talent to their roster. Landing him early would also send a clear signal to other top recruits that the Buffaloes are building something special.

Which Receivers Are Poised to Lead Colorado’s Offense in the Future?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Colorado lands Ferdinand, he’ll be joining a deep wide receiver room that already includes key long-term pieces like Joseph Williams, Quanell Farrakhan Jr., and Sacramento State’s Ernest Campbell.

Sanders and his staff have made it clear that transfers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. will be the trio to rely on for the next season or two. The short-term is set, but that’s what makes adding Ferdinand such a priority for the program.

The long-term picture at wide receiver is still up in the air, and the Buffaloes need as much talent as possible.

Bringing in a prospect like Ferdinand would give Colorado a cornerstone to build around for years to come, while adding his talent now could accelerate the program’s growth and help the Buffaloes establish sustained success at the position.