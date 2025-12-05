How Brennan Marion Can Boost Colorado's Recruiting Efforts

The Colorado Buffaloes made national headlines Thursday afternoon with Deion Sanders’ decision to hire Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Marion just wrapped up his first season at Sacramento State, where he went 7–5, after spending two years running UNLV’s offense under Barry Odom. His rapid rise has made him one of college football’s most intriguing offensive minds.

Not only does Marion have a reputation for his creativity and for maximizing his players’ potential, but he also has a strong recruiting background. The Hornets had the No. 1-ranked FCS recruiting class before he departed from the program.

His exit is expected to trigger multiple decommitments at Sacramento State, and Colorado may be in position to scoop up several of those recruits.

The Buffaloes aren’t just adding a dynamic play-caller — they’re also putting themselves in a strong position to attract top talent eager to play for a proven offensive mind. With Marion calling the shots, the offense could take a big step forward next season.

Inside Brennan Marion’s Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

Marion landed multiple three-star recruits, with the class highlighted by four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald. According to 247Sports Composite, the class ranked No. 77 overall in the country.

For an FCS program, that’s an impressive haul and a clear sign that Marion brings a strong recruiting background to Sanders’ staff. There are plenty of recruits who could follow him to Colorado.

McDonald has since decommitted from Sacramento State, and Colorado is expected to be a threat to land him.

Some other names that could end up with the Buffaloes include three-star safety Kyshawn Robinson, running back Carter Meeks, and McDonald. None of these players have signed with Sacramento State yet, and a coaching change could open the door for them to join Marion in Boulder.

Even if just a few make the move, it would give the Buffaloes an immediate boost in talent and depth. With his track record of recruiting and developing players, Marion could make an impact on the field and help future classes fall into place.

Why Xavier McDonald Should Be On Colorado’s Recruiting Radar

247Sports Crystal Ball currently points toward McDonald flipping to Ole Miss. But with Marion now the Buffaloes’ play-caller, there’s a real chance he could follow him to Boulder.

Sanders and Marion need to make a move for McDonald, as Colorado is desperately lacking talent at wide receiver.

Sophomore Omarion Miller had a strong season, but he’s no Travis Hunter. The team needs a true pass-catcher who can be a reliable target for five-star quarterback Julian Lewis for the next few seasons.

With former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU, the timing could be right for the Buffaloes to swoop in. If Marion was able to recruit McDonald to the Hornets, there’s no reason he can’t flip him to the Buffaloes.

Landing McDonald would give Colorado an immediate playmaker at wide receiver and a key weapon for Lewis for years to come. With Marion calling the offense, the Buffaloes have the perfect coach in place to make it happen.