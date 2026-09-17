Colorado Buffaloes Winning Over New California Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes stretched their recruiting tactics back to the Golden State during Sept. 2026.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff managed to win over three-star quarterback Cameron Pooley, who lines up for Golden State powerhouse Mater Dei High of Santa Ana. Pooley rose as the second quarterback addition for the 2027 recruiting class.

But the Buffaloes look like they're ready to reel in one more Orange County talent out of California.

Who Colorado is Winning Over After Cameron Pooley

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Colorado coaches don't have their eyes on another Trinity League talent this time.

But they are looking at building up the trenches in pursuing rising three-star defensive lineman Xavier Brooks, who stars for Laguna Beach High. National recruiting analyst for Rivals Greg Biggins revealed the Buffaloes' trending interest for the 6-1, 265-pound defender.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Laguna Beach (Calif.) defensive lineman just visited Colorado over the weekend [for the Weber State game] and the Buffs are in a good spot right now," Biggins wrote.

Biggins predicts that "a commitment seems imminent for the talented defensive lineman who has really flashed this season." Which hands Colorado some needed interior defensive line help for the future.

Colorado Needs Trench Help Amid Recent Setbacks

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes 2026-2027 linebacker Kylan Salter (41) tackles Weber State Wildcat quarterback Nate Dahle (13) during the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes could be in the process of losing one of their prized late offseason additions.

Defensive tackle Malachi Brown revealed during the week of Sept. 14 that he's suffered a torn labrum, which derails the rest of his 2026 season. But that's not the only battle involving the standout from Monterey Peninsula College.

Brown added in his social media announcement that he's fighting for eligibility. Colorado already has lost two other players to a similar ruling in edge rusher Balansama Kamara and defensive tackle Ezra Christensen. Both defenders never got the chance to suit up for the Georgia Tech opener following their eligibility fallout. Now Brown's 2027 status is in jeopardy.

Hence why Colorado is clearly making landing the versatile Brooks a big priority. And in watching him closely, he's equipped with the potential to fill multiple needs for the Buffaloes.

How Xavier Brooks can Fit Inside Colorado

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks is capable of filling for more than Christensen down the road. Colorado could be looking at its next Santana Hopper type on the defensive line.

The Tulane transfer Hopper arrived with an edge rusher background, but since slid over to defensive tackle amid depth concerns there. Hopper has since ignited a new, cat-quick pass rush under defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Colorado needs a continuation of that moving forward once Hopper leaves, as he's listed as a one-and-done for this season. All the more reason Brooks factors into the equation now.

What the Buffaloes should love about Brooks is his mat background. Brooks is a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state qualifier in wrestling from the 2025-26 season, starring in the 215-pound class. He also exploded as a stout defensive tackle in the talent rich "OC," delivering 18 tackles for a loss with 13 sacks during his junior season.

Colorado can add Brooks to an interior defensive line room that only features three-star commit Kenny Fairley for the 2027 class. But also add to its sudden reignited California recruiting pipeline following the Pooley commit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.