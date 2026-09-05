Colorado Buffaloes Building Anticipation for First Home Game in Folsom Field

The Colorado Buffaloes withstood an early season "white out" in Atlanta. Colorado enters Labor Day weekend 2026 at 1-0 following its thrilling 14-13 road win over Georgia Tech.

Now the focus centers on returning to Folsom Field and playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season. And now Colorado presented this pregame idea on Sept. 5 before Weber State comes to town.

Colorado Fan Idea Revealed

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Bo LaPenna (54) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So now Colorado is rolling out its own "white out" plan.

The school has encouraged fans to wear white and cheer loud and proud. With Colorado unveiling this announcement during the week one slate of college football games across its social media accounts.

Wearing white continues to be a reoccuring theme across the nation for different college football venues. Even Buffalo fans have rolled out a "white out" theme before.

Except the last time they rocked the color, the fans witnessed an epic moment inside Folsom Field.

Looking Back at Last Colorado 'White Out'

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders still led Colorado during the last "white out" theme. He still had wide receiver Travis Hunter at his disposal, including on defense. Plus coach Deion Sanders featured his other NFL wideouts in Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester on the field.

And an epic moment ensued, as Colorado needed a miracle against the Baylor Bears.

Shedeur Sanders rolled out of the pocket and needed to fire a deep prayer into the end zone. He faced heavy pressure during the sequence too. But the now Cleveland Browns quarterback found a sliding Wester in the end zone for the stunning 43-yard touchdown catch with no time left.

Posting A Colorado Play Every Single Day Until The Season Starts 🦬(7 Days Away)



42-yard Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester vs. Baylor ‘24 pic.twitter.com/cOVu4KPGtl — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) August 28, 2026

That Wester touchdown forced overtime as Colorado tied the game up 31-31. Running back Micah Welch punched in the final score of the evening, scoring from one-yard out to clinch the 38-31 win in the extra quarter.

That Buffaloes team ended up finishing 9-4 overall, currently the best campaign in the era of Coach Prime. Now they'll aim to try for new Folsom magic in bringing back the famed theme night.

And the fans who take in the home opener will see an already vastly different team than that 2024 one. Let alone one that immediately looks different than the 2025 version of the Buffaloes.

New Stars Leading Out Colorado

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "white out" spectators watched a pass-heavy Colorado football team that evening with the future NFL talent leading the Buffaloes.

But this version turned to ground-and-pound tactics to beat the Yellow Jackets. Thanks to the aggressive game plan new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion put together to pull off the upset.

Colorado watched Sacramento State running back transfer Damian Henderson II gash Georgia Tech. Returners Micah Welch and JaKalon Taylor contributed greatly too. But quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis raised his composure another level during the final drive, culminating in the epic 20-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Williams to put CU ahead.

Yet the running game wasn't the only match that kept Colorado's fire going. Newcomer edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. from Monmouth produced three sacks in his Buffaloes debut. Then, cornerback Boo Carter delivered the exclamation point in blocking the final field goal attempt.

Colorado fans wlll hope to see more heroics on Sept. 12.

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