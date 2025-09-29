Colorado Buffaloes Release Statement Condemning Fan Behavior Against BYU
In the Colorado Buffaloes' recent home loss to the No. 23 BYU Cougars, an offensive chant broke out from some of Colorado's fans at Folsom Field.
During the close game against BYU, a number of Buffs fans chanted "F*** the Mormons." In response, Colorado athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Justin Schwartz released a statement condemning the fans' actions.
Colorado's Response to Offensive Chants
"The University of Colorado Boulder strongly condemns the use of expletives and religious slurs by individuals in the stands during the recent football game against BYU. Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion, and integrity we expect of our campus community," reads the statement.
"Attending sporting events at CU Boulder is a privilege, and with that comes the responsibility to uphold our Fan Code of Conduct. The university and CU Athletics have a strict policy when it comes to abusive behavior, and those found to have engaed in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable," George and Schwartz continued.
"CU Boulder is committed to fostering an environment where all individuals—students, staff, faculty, alumni, opposing fans and other visitors —feel welcome and safe. Discriminatory language and hostile conduct have no place at our athletic events or anywhere on our campus," the statement reads.
"We thank the majority of our fans who continue to support our teams with enthusiasm and respect. Together, we can ensure that CU Boulder events remain a source of pride and unity for our community and that visitors to our campus have a positive experience," concluded George and Schwartz.
BYU is owned and run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more familiarly known as the Mormon Church. In the past, college football fans have crossed the line when it comes to BYU and the school's religious affiliation.
The chant is not an original one, as BYU's football team has heard similar things from opposing fans in the past. In 2022, the University of Oregon apologized to BYU after the "disgraceful chant" broke out inside Autzen Stadium when the Cougars played the Ducks.
In 2021, USC Trojans fans used the same chant when BYU played the Trojans in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.