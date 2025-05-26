Colorado Buffaloes Release Video Documenting Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL Draft Weekend, Carolina Panthers Selection
A fan favorite throughout his two years with the Colorado Buffaloes, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. realized a major life goal last month when the Carolina Panthers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Horn turned heads during the Panthers' rookie minicamp and could be a major weapon for quarterback Bryce Young next season.
On Sunday, Colorado released a 30-minute documentary on Horn's NFL Draft weekend. Horn returned to his hometown of Sanford, Florida, to celebrate with friends and family, making for several memorable interviews.
Early in the documentary, Horn revealed that he was planning to attend former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft party in Texas but decided to stay in Florida to take care of his own pre-draft business.
"I was supposed to be out there at Shedeur's event," Horn said. "I was gonna go out there an support him but right now I still got a lot of stuff I gotta finish up and get together. I would've loved to go out there and support. I had a flight booked and all."
Horn was ultimately drafted one round after Sanders, who went to the Cleveland Browns.
Horn then took viewers back to Seminole High School, where he signed a Colorado jersey to hang on the school's weight room alumni wall. Seminole coach Karl Calhoun Jr. also praised Horn for returning to the school.
"These kids look up to y'all, man," Calhoun said. "They look up to y'all crazy. To come back still, to come back to the city, pull up, talk to the kids, doing that, a lot of people don't do that. They don't come back. To do that, that's big. You can't forget where you come from, you can't."
Seminole wide receivers coach Erick Smith, assistant principal Michelle Prom and executive secretary Tina Kendrick followed by sharing their own memories of Horn. As a senior at Seminole, Horn helped win a Class 8A state championship title.
"It's amazing to watch him grow," Prom said. "Jimmy was not only a fantastic athlete, but he was a fantastic person and student. I had the pleasure of meeting him through a close family friend and told me to look out for Jimmy. He has been a fantastic person ever since. I couldn't be more proud of him."
The documentary also featured interviews with Horn's cousins, siblings and grandmother. All spoke on Horn's character and impact on the family.
Horn's father, Jimmy Horn Sr., is currently incarcerated on drug-related charges, but he connected with his son via phone ahead of the draft.
"I got some people that can't be here, but they know what the business is," Horn Jr. said. "I'm just gonna keep going and once I get drafted, I'm ready to work."