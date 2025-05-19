Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Speed Impresses At Carolina Panthers NFL Rookie Minicamp
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is already making headlines despite being drafted in the sixth round with the Carolina Panthers’ final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and behind their No. 8 overall pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.
While playing for the Buffs, Horn recorded 95 receptions for 1,108 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons. He also showcased his on-field versatility through special teams, averaging 21.0 yards per kickoff return and 10.3 yards per punt return in his senior year.
The Panthers' rookie minicamp allowed Horn the opportunity to showcase the speed and agility that made him successful in Boulder, and he didn’t miss the chance to impress. Observers noted his ability to create separation and stretch the field, a skill the Panthers' receiving corps reportedly lacked last season.
During rookie minicamp, Horn acknowledged he hasn’t fully displayed his speed yet, telling the Carolina media, “They saw a little bit, but I ain’t show it all off.”
Horn’s game has also impressed head coach Dave Canales, who noted his “bursting into his routes” and the “vertical element” he brings to the team.
General manager Dan Morgan echoed enthusiasm about the rookie’s potential, saying, “He’s not the biggest guy, but he has a love for the game, and he plays the game with a chip on his shoulder, and we’re looking for those types of guys.”
The former Buffs speed has also drawn considerable attention online as clips of the Panthers rookie wide receiver continue to surface.
Despite the early buzz, some analysts advise tempering expectations. Brian Beversluis of SB Nation responded to a recent mailbag question about Horn, stating:
“The fast wide receivers always get the most attention this early in the offseason. Especially when said wide receiver is surrounded by more of his peers and less NFL-seasoned talent. He’s got some skills with the ball in his hands, and he certainly has a skill set the meat and potatoes of this wide receiver room lacked in 2024. I think healthy optimism is fine at this point in the offseason, but I’m not currently expecting more than a 53-man roster spot at best until we see some training camp and preseason reps.”- Brian Beversluis
It’s true that Horn’s first accomplishment will be to crack the 53-man roster, but it’s a task the rookie feels prepared for after his time in Boulder under NFL Hall of Famer Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
“Coach Prime prepped us pretty good,” Horn said. “The way they ran the system out there is pretty similar too.”
The Panthers’ coaching staff, including coach Dave Canales, will now be the ones to evaluate Horn’s progress as they look to bolster their receiving options. Horn’s speed and versatility could provide a much-needed spark to the Panthers’ offense and special teams, but only time will tell if he can secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
In the meantime, Horn remains focused on the journey ahead: “It’s a great experience to have. I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”