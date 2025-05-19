Buffs Beat

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s Speed Impresses At Carolina Panthers NFL Rookie Minicamp

Colorado Buffaloes' former wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has made a strong impression at the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp, showcasing his speed and playmaking abilities. Despite being a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Horn's performance has caught the attention of coaches and analysts alike.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is already making headlines despite being drafted in the sixth round with the Carolina Panthers’ final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and behind their No. 8 overall pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.

While playing for the Buffs, Horn recorded 95 receptions for 1,108 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons. He also showcased his on-field versatility through special teams, averaging 21.0 yards per kickoff return and 10.3 yards per punt return in his senior year.

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs against the Nebraska Cornhusker
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Panthers' rookie minicamp allowed Horn the opportunity to showcase the speed and agility that made him successful in Boulder, and he didn’t miss the chance to impress. Observers noted his ability to create separation and stretch the field, a skill the Panthers' receiving corps reportedly lacked last season.

During rookie minicamp, Horn acknowledged he hasn’t fully displayed his speed yet, telling the Carolina media, “They saw a little bit, but I ain’t show it all off.”

Horn’s game has also impressed head coach Dave Canales, who noted his “bursting into his routes” and the “vertical element” he brings to the team.

General manager Dan Morgan echoed enthusiasm about the rookie’s potential, saying, “He’s not the biggest guy, but he has a love for the game, and he plays the game with a chip on his shoulder, and we’re looking for those types of guys.”

The former Buffs speed has also drawn considerable attention online as clips of the Panthers rookie wide receiver continue to surface.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL

MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle

Despite the early buzz, some analysts advise tempering expectations. Brian Beversluis of SB Nation responded to a recent mailbag question about Horn, stating:

“The fast wide receivers always get the most attention this early in the offseason. Especially when said wide receiver is surrounded by more of his peers and less NFL-seasoned talent. He’s got some skills with the ball in his hands, and he certainly has a skill set the meat and potatoes of this wide receiver room lacked in 2024. I think healthy optimism is fine at this point in the offseason, but I’m not currently expecting more than a 53-man roster spot at best until we see some training camp and preseason reps.”

Brian Beversluis

It’s true that Horn’s first accomplishment will be to crack the 53-man roster, but it’s a task the rookie feels prepared for after his time in Boulder under NFL Hall of Famer Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime prepped us pretty good,” Horn said. “The way they ran the system out there is pretty similar too.”

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in th
CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, gives instruction to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers’ coaching staff, including coach Dave Canales, will now be the ones to evaluate Horn’s progress as they look to bolster their receiving options. Horn’s speed and versatility could provide a much-needed spark to the Panthers’ offense and special teams, but only time will tell if he can secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

In the meantime, Horn remains focused on the journey ahead: “It’s a great experience to have. I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football