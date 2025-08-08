Colorado Buffaloes To Repeat As College Football's Most Polarizing Team?
Coach Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes grounded, but "Coach Prime" doesn't exist without strong opinions.
The departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to the NFL haven't dimmed Colorado's spotlight by any means.
On Thursday, BetMGM unveiled which college football teams received the most "over" and "under" bets on win total lines for 2025. For the third consecutive season, Colorado led in both categories.
The Buffs' projected win total is 5.5, the same number as it was before the 2024 season. Colorado exceeded expectations in its first year back in the Big 12, going 9-4 with an Alamo Bowl appearance against the BYU Cougars.
The LSU Tigers (8.5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (10.5) are second and third on over bets, respectively, while the Michigan Wolverines (8.5) and North Carolina Tar Heels (7.5) are next on under bets.
This severe volatility is nothing new for Coach Prime's Buffs. Colorado relishes in its national status, and its betting numbers indicate it won't fade anytime soon.
The lack of a clear consensus and middling line of 5.5 is also indicative of the Buffs' roster building. After Shedeur, Hunter and a swarm of key seniors departed, Coach Sanders conducted makeovers to several other position groups through the transfer portal, particularly at offensive line and in the defensive backfield.
Colorado's stalwart remains left tackle Jordan Seaton, but new offensive line coach Gunnar White hit the recruiting trail hard to bring in Xavier Hill, Zy Crisler, Zarian McGill, Larry Johnson III, along with other potential starters and depth pieces.
At linebacker, the Buffs will have a new tandem of Martavius French and Reginald Hughes, while the secondary added Teon Parks, John Slaughter, Noah King, Tyrecus Davis and a bevy of other defensive backs. They'll join key returners in cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.
Colorado added muscle to its interior defensive line, bringing in Jehiem Oatis of the Alabama Crimson Tide alongside Gavriel Lightfoot and Tavian Coleman.
At wide receiver, Joseph Williams and the returning Omarion Miller are poised to dominate the sidelines, while Drelon Miller is back to shake up the slot. Colorado also brought in former five-star Hykeem Williams, FCS standout Sincere Brown and Jack Hestera, a pre-Prime era Buff.
Quarterback is where the Buffaloes' season could live and die. There is no set starter as of now, with senior Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter pacing five-star freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, but still not confirmed to begin 2025 under center.
Most of Salter's success came in 2023, when he won C-USA Player of the Year while leading Liberty to a conference championship. He struggled in 2024 but has a chance at redemption under Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
His dual-threat ability could aid a heightened emphasis on the ground game, utilizing a re-buffed offensive line rather than an entirely different running back room. Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch are back, joined by transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.
This new-look bunch once again makes Colorado's season extremely difficult to predict. Nearly every position group (special teams included) will work with new starters.
Currently, BetMGM gives the Buffs +2200 odds to win the Big 12, 10th in the conference. Shockingly, they have more favorable odds (+2000) of making the College Football Playoff.
