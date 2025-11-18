Colorado's Athletic Director Makes Definitive Statement on Deion Sanders' Job Security
Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George was busy on social media on Tuesday, and he made quite the statement about Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his job security in Boulder, Colorado.
"The seat is not hot. We believe in what is ahead for this program," George said in response to a fan questioning Colorado's recent struggles.
"Coach Prime" and his team are currently 3-7 through 10 games, but Sanders still has the full support of his athletic director. George recently announced that he was stepping down from his position at the end of the academic year, and some wondered how it might impact Sanders' future at Colorado. George is planning to stay involved with the university in an advisory role, and Sanders commented on the news at his press conference on Tuesday:
"I love Rick to life," Sanders said. "I don't feel like I'm losing him because he's still gonna be part of the program. He didn't leave because of what's transpiring this year. There was already a plan in place that Rick was gonna step away from his original post, but he's still gonna help the program. I love him. I wouldn't be here without him, and we've talked extensively for a while about this decision that he's making, but I'm pretty sure we're in good hands. They've already started the search."
While Colorado's 2025 football season has not met expectations, the future seems bright for Sanders and company. Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis has officially taken over the offense in replacement of transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, and in limited action, Lewis has shown the athleticism and arm talent that made him such a high-profile recruit.
The Buffaloes lost a number of key players to the 2025 NFL Draft, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In addition, former Colorado receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were drafted into the league, leaving holes on the Buffs offense.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game
MORE: Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Deion Sanders’ Tough Year At Colorado
MORE: What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Colorado receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, and their continued development alongside Lewis will be one to watch.
Rick George clearly sees a bright future with Sanders at Colorado, but will that change under a new athletic director? Unlikely, given George will still be around the program after the school year. George also signed Sanders to a lucrative extension, keeping "Coach Prime" under contract through the 2029 season.
When announcing his decision to step down, George released a statement that revealed the reasoning behind his timing:
"I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition. I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I'm looking forward to continuing in my new role," George said.