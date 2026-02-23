LaJohntay Wester's Heartwarming Moment With Deion Sanders Upon Return to Colorado

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester returned to Boulder and reconnected with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

It was a touching moment for the two, and while catching up, Sanders highlighted Colorado’s 2024 wide receiver room. The team was led by wide receivers Wester, Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr., and the Colorado coach is looking for the next players to step up as they did.

“I’ve been checking on all ya’ll,” Sanders said in a video posted by Well Off Media. “Trying to find you and Jimmy, and Trav … We got some good ones though.”

LaJotay Wester and Colorado’s 2024 Wide Receiver Room

Wester was a part of a talented wide receiver room in 2024, which helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in Sanders' second year with the program. One reason Colorado struggled in 2025 was that the offense lost its top four receivers from that season.

The team's leading receiver of 2024 was Hunter, who did so while playing cornerback. With his dominant performance at both positions, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. He finished the season with 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wester was the team’s No. 2 receiver and a big playmaker for the Buffaloes. Having to go against both Hunter and Wester was challenging for opposing defenders, leading Colorado to big wins. Wester finished the year with 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns, and after his performance, the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although targeted less than Hunter and Wester, Sheppard and Horn Jr. were substantial pieces of the offense. Colorado finished the season averaging 318 passing yards and 32.9 total points per game, and earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado’s Offense Struggles in 2025

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, going just 1-8 against the Big 12. One reason for that was the lack of consistent production on offense.

The program losing its top four receivers from the year prior was challenging to overcome. Colorado also had to replace quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which also affected the passing game. In 2025, the passing game took a dramatic step down, totalling 2,434 passing yards, compared to 4,134 the year prior.

While catching up, Sanders also highlighted the Westers' work ethic, as the Colorado coach wants his current wide receiver room to see and learn from him.

“I wish, you got to come when we working. I’ve been bragging about how you work. Your attitude,” Sander said. “But I want them to see that.”

There have also been concerns about the Buffaloes' culture and work ethic. Sanders introduced player fines for breaking various guidelines, such as being late to practices. In 2025, wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams were benched for the start of a game against BYU after returning to Boulder late after the bye week.

Losing not only the top four receivers, but the work ethic they brought was an obstacle the program has had to overcome.

Colorado’s 2026 Wide Receivers with High Upside

After a disappointing 2025 season and despite losing key players through the transfer portal, the Buffaloes' wide receiver room could be the most improved position group next season.

Wide receivers Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams will both return and compete for playing time. Joseph Williams had a strong season, finishing No. 2 in receiving yards (489). As a returning player, Williams can take a big step forward and help turn the offense around.

Colorado was active in the portal hard as well, bringing in wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Danny Scudero. Moore brings Power Four playing experience from his time with Texas, while Scudero led the FBS in receiving yards in 2025 with San Jose State. The two can compete to start and have the skills to be immediate difference makers on offense.

With an upgraded wide receiver room, the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and quarterback Julian Lewis projected to take over as the starter, Colorado's passing game can improve and be just as talented as it was in 2024.

