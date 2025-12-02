Buffs Beat

Veteran Running Back Hints At Potential Return To Colorado

After suffering a season-ending injury early in his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, running back Simeon Price hinted at a potential return to Boulder, meaning he'd have to secure a medical redshirt. Price rushed for 143 yards in four games.

Jack Carlough

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) reacts before a play during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) reacts before a play during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
If he can maintain a medical redshirt, running back Simeon Price appears interested in returning to the Colorado Buffaloes for another season.

Price, a former Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina transfer, appeared in only four games for the Buffs this fall before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury. Because he played in only a third of Colorado's games, he should be eligible to secure a redshirt to extend his college football career another year.

Price received only 21 carries in those four games, but rushed for a healthy 143 yards (6.8 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. His best game came agains the Houston Cougars on Sept. 12 when he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. One week later, he scored once more against the Wyoming Cowboys.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday, Price posted a buffalo emoji on X, hinting that he'd like to stay at Colorado for another year. The emoji could also be interpreted as a show of appreciation to CU, though the former explanation appears more likely because the running back wasn't honored on senior day.

Price's return may also be dependent on who Colorado hires to replace running backs coach Marshall Faulk, who's now the head coach at Southern. Fellow running backs DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden are also likely waiting to see who coach Deion Sanders hires.

After going teamless for about one year combined in two prior trips to the transfer portal, Price may not be looking to roll the dice again, especially considering his injury history.

"There was two separate times I was in the portal for six months," Price said earlier this season. "I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again. When I got the call here, it was a no-brainer. I feel like I was sent here... I was in a dark place."

Simeon Price's Impact On Colorado

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Retaining Price would provide a huge boost to next season's rushing attack. Among Colorado running backs, his 6.8 yards per rush (min. 20 carries) led the team, and he also showed a knack for finding the end zone with two touchdowns.

“First of all, he deserves it,” Sanders said of Price in September. “Second of all, you talk about a great kid, a character kid, a kid that loves this game, loves everything... Phenomenal human being and I’m proud to have him part of this team.”

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Before joining the Buffs, Price rushed for 191 yards in two seasons at Mississipi State and totaled 136 yards at Coastal Carolina in 2024. He has also caught 21 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in four seasons.

As of Tuesday, safety Terrance Love and linebacker Mantrez Walker are the only Buffs who've announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

