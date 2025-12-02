Veteran Running Back Hints At Potential Return To Colorado
If he can maintain a medical redshirt, running back Simeon Price appears interested in returning to the Colorado Buffaloes for another season.
Price, a former Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina transfer, appeared in only four games for the Buffs this fall before suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury. Because he played in only a third of Colorado's games, he should be eligible to secure a redshirt to extend his college football career another year.
Price received only 21 carries in those four games, but rushed for a healthy 143 yards (6.8 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. His best game came agains the Houston Cougars on Sept. 12 when he rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. One week later, he scored once more against the Wyoming Cowboys.
On Monday, Price posted a buffalo emoji on X, hinting that he'd like to stay at Colorado for another year. The emoji could also be interpreted as a show of appreciation to CU, though the former explanation appears more likely because the running back wasn't honored on senior day.
Price's return may also be dependent on who Colorado hires to replace running backs coach Marshall Faulk, who's now the head coach at Southern. Fellow running backs DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden are also likely waiting to see who coach Deion Sanders hires.
After going teamless for about one year combined in two prior trips to the transfer portal, Price may not be looking to roll the dice again, especially considering his injury history.
"There was two separate times I was in the portal for six months," Price said earlier this season. "I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again. When I got the call here, it was a no-brainer. I feel like I was sent here... I was in a dark place."
Simeon Price's Impact On Colorado
Retaining Price would provide a huge boost to next season's rushing attack. Among Colorado running backs, his 6.8 yards per rush (min. 20 carries) led the team, and he also showed a knack for finding the end zone with two touchdowns.
“First of all, he deserves it,” Sanders said of Price in September. “Second of all, you talk about a great kid, a character kid, a kid that loves this game, loves everything... Phenomenal human being and I’m proud to have him part of this team.”
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State
MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season
MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Before joining the Buffs, Price rushed for 191 yards in two seasons at Mississipi State and totaled 136 yards at Coastal Carolina in 2024. He has also caught 21 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in four seasons.
As of Tuesday, safety Terrance Love and linebacker Mantrez Walker are the only Buffs who've announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.