Colorado Releases Concerning Injury Report Before TCU Game
The Colorado Buffaloes once again have a lengthy injury report heading into Saturday's Big 12 Conference road game against the TCU Horned Frogs.
In total, 27 Buffs are listed as either out, doubtful, questionable or probable. Many of those 27 currently hold smaller roles on the team, but coach Deion Sanders won't have as much depth to fall back on at several position groups.
TCU, meanwhile, has eight players listed as out, one doubtful and two questionable. Coach Sonny Dykes' relatively healthy Horned Frogs are 3-1 (0-1 Big 12) heading into Week 6 while the Buffs stand 2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
Colorado Buffaloes Week 6 Injury Report
OUT
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Safety Terrance Love
- Cornerback Noah King
- Running Back DeKalon Taylor
- Safety TJ Branch
- Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
- Running Back Simeon Price
- Tight End Sav'ell Smalls
- Wide Receiver Carson Westbrook
- Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
- Offensive Lineman Tyler Brown
- Wide Receiver Jack Hestera
- Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
- Defensive Tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
DOUBTFUL
- Wide Receiver Isaiah Hardge
- Defensive Tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.
- Defensive Tackle Tavian Coleman
QUESTIONABLE
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
PROBABLE
- Quarterback Kaidon Salter
- Defensive Back Preston Hodge
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide Receiver Kam Mikell
- Safety Carter Stoutmire
- Placekicker Buck Buchanan
- Tight End Zach Atkins
- Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill
TCU Horned Frogs Week 6 Injury Report
OUT
- Wide Receiver Jordyn Bailey
- EDGE John Schobel
- Cornerback Avery Helm
- Placekicker Kyle Lemmermann
- Safety Joseph Albright
- Samir Camacho
- Wide Receiver Gekyle Baker
- Defensive Tackle Ansel Din-Mbuh
DOUBTFUL
- Cornerback Elijah Jackson
QUESTIONABLE
- Wide Receiver Eric McAlister
- Running Back Kevorian Barnes
Colorado's Most Notable Losses
While running back Micah Welch and wildcat option Dre'lon Miller performed well last week, Colorado's offensive backfield will again be without key backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. The two transfers have combined for 342 yards from scrimmage and are capable of breaking loose for a big play at any moment.
Defensively, notable injuries include cornerback RJ Johnson (out), defensive end Samuel Okunlola (out) and defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (doubtful). The Buffs' defensive front should be fine, but "Coach Prime" needs all the help he can to correct his team's No. 2 cornerback struggles.
Gavriel Lightfoot Undergoes Surgery
Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, a transfer from Fresno State who has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury, announced via social media on Wednesday that he underwent successful surgery.
"I just want to take the time to thank GOD for always having my back and walking by my side," Lightfoot wrote. "Without him I would’ve never been able to make it this far. My surgery went successfully and I can’t wait to get back on the field and ball with my brothers... Only up from here."
With Coleman and several other Buffs sidelined, Colorado and TCU will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.