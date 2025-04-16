Colorado Buffaloes Safety Savion Riley Officially Enters Transfer Portal
There were several Colorado Buffaloes players left off the spring roster, one being safety Savion Riley. There were no reports on where Riley stands with the team at the time, but he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Riley spent just the 2024 season with the Buffaloes after spending the 2023 season with Vanderbilt. He briefly committed to the Miami Hurricanes in December 2023, but when the spring portal opened, he found his way to the Colorado Buffaloes. Riley has two years of eligibility remaining.
In the 2024 season, Riley appeared in nine games. He recorded 12 combined tackles, 10 solo, and one tackle for loss. Riley’s best game came against North Dakota State University, when he had seven tackles. He was subbed in following safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, leaving the game due to injury. The Colorado safety played 85 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense in 2024.
Riley is a three-star player and the No. 108 safety in the portal, per 247Sports. Riley may not be the most sought-after safety in the portal, but for teams needing depth that can step in and play, Riley will be a player to watch for.
When the Portal officially opened, Riley posted a message on social media thanking the Colorado fans.
After the reports that Riley was no longer on the spring roster, it was not surprising when it was announced he is officially entering the portal. On the other hand, after a full season with the Colorado program, Riley could have fought for a starting position with the Buffaloes in 2025.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Transfer Portal Standout From Missouri Tigers
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Concrete Answer On Nico Iamaleava, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
The spring transfer portal officially opened on April 16 and will remain open for 10 days. The Buffaloes have recruited 19 players through the portal this year, and they are not done. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the team will be active in the portal, but they are not going to bring in just anybody. Sanders discussed that those they bring in must be the right fit for the team.
"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."
With Riley off the team, the Buffaloes are up to 23 outgoing transfers before their spring game. The team will likely look for depth at the safety position, but has a couple of incoming freshmen recruits, such as three-star safety Antonio Branch.
Following the spring game, Colorado could have more roster turnover as the team figures out how to best utilize its players. Athletes who wish to enter their name in the transfer portal must do so before April 25.
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19. The spring game will be broadcast on ESPN2.