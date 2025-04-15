Colorado Buffaloes' Isaiah Augustave To Enter Transfer Portal: Potential Landing Spots
After the report that Colorado Buffaloes running back Isaiah Augustave was not on the spring roster, he is officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Augustave was the team’s leading rusher and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Augustave's entering the portal did not come as a surprise, as he was left off the spring roster along with several other players. Officially, as of April 14, Augustave is planning to enter the portal.
Augustave transferred from Arkansas following the 2023 season. In 2024, the running back led the Buffaloes with 384 yards and four touchdowns. Although Augustave’s carries did increase when he transferred to Colorado, the Buffaloes were a pass-first team. Augustave will likely seek a landing spot with a team that will run the ball more.
A couple of teams need a running back next season, which Augustave could look to go to. The TCU Horned Frogs hired former Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith in 2024. Smith was Augustave’s primary recruiter, and the two could look to reconnect on a different team.
TCU would make a strong landing spot for Augustave with the familiarity, but other teams in need of a running back include the Baylor Bears and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Both teams could look for a running back, and Augustave could turn into a playmaker for either program.
With Augustave planning to enter the portal, the Buffaloes are up to 21 transfer portal departures. Colorado has added 19 players, ranked as the No. 37 overall team in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
The Buffaloes will have a new look on offense in 2025. Augustave, their leading rusher, is entering the portal, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter are both off to the NFL. Hunter led the team with 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
In addition to Hunter, the Buffaloes will be without wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard. The team will have several new starters on the offensive side of the ball.
The spring transfer portal will reopen on April 16 and remain open for 10 days. With Augustave officially entering the portal, the team will need to look for a running back. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the team will be active in the portal.
"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."
One player the Buffaloes should target is Cal Golden Bears transfer running back Jaydn Ott. With Ott entering the portal on Monday night, he is set to be a top running back target this spring. Ott has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19. It will be the first chance to watch the up-and-coming offense and see where the team needs the most help. The spring game will be broadcast on ESPN2.