Colorado's Santana Hopper Turns Heads With Fall Camp Mindset

Joining the Colorado Buffaloes is about more than just transferring to another program for defensive lineman Santana Hopper. It’s his latest step along his college football path that has taken him from Appalachian State to Tulane and now to Colorado.

After Tuesday's fall practice, the defensive lineman provided a glimpse into his mindset of believing his move to Boulder could be a major turning point in his career.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Malachi Preciado (55) blocks Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I'm very excited. This is really what I've been dreaming for, I've been waiting for right here, my moment right here. . . . Coming to play on a stage like this will only help me and help the team," said Hopper.

Santana Hopper Brings Proven Production to Boulder

Colorado’s decision to bring defensive lineman Santana Hopper was based off of more than potential. The transfer senior has already established himself as a productive player at the collegiate level.

Hopper spent the 2025 season at Tulane where he played in all 14 games and started 13. He finished the season with 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Hopper’s production also helped the Green Wave get to the College Football Playoff.

The defensive lineman’s impact went well beyond his traditional statistics. According to Pro Football focus, he recorded 39 quarterback pressures in 2025 which he ranked third in nationally. In addition to those pressures, his 12 quarterback hits led the country among defensive linemen.

The exact ability to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks could make him one of Colorado’s most important defensive additions to the team.

The Buffaloes need this type of production. Colorado’s defensive line has undergone a significant transformation this offseason as the program had a wave of transfers and newcomers to the position group. Only Quency Wiggins will be returning from last season among the interior defensive linemen while Hopper is one of the most experienced players competing for a major role.

Colorado Buffaloes Season of Opportunity

Hopper’s comments to the media are interesting because he understands what this opportunity means for his career. The brand-new Buffalo is definitely aware of the greatness he is surrounded by and being coached by in Boulder. Not only is his coach Deion Sanders, but Hopper will predominantly spending most of his time with defensive line coach Dante Carter who was brought up to the position in February.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just the way they run the program. The standard here. Everything. The way Coach Prime pours into his players, things he wants from his players, and just the way he wants us to carry ourselves. It kind of speaks volumes," said Hopper.

He, along with the rest of the line are going up against offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go Go Offense everyday setting them up for exceptional preparation for when they face any and all of their opponents.

After beginning his career at Appalachian State, Hopper transferred to Tulane where he continued to establish himself as a disruptive defensive lineman. Fast forward to Colorado, he now has the chance to compete at the Power Four level and show his ability against some of the best competition in the country.

Hopper has been open about his desire to prove himself against the bigger football programs and his desire to catch the attention of NFL scouts. Playing for Colorado will get that particular goal accomplished.

Shelby's Tyler Boyce (13) and Santana Hopper (9) get to the quarterback for a sack in last December's NCHSAA state 2A title game. Shs 013 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His mindset could be exactly what Colorado needs from a veteran leader. One who is so close to achieving his goal, he can taste it.

This upcoming 2026 season represents something of great magnitude. This is Hopper’s chance to prove that everything he did in his last two programs can transfer over and improve in the Big 12. It’s his opportunity to establish himself against Power Four competition. Ultimately, this could be his chance to turn his NFL aspirations into a reality.

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