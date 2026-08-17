Things We Learned From Week 2 of Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has reached the point of fall camp where the work is starting to show up in the depth chart.

The Colorado Buffaloes spent the opening portion of camp in Colorado Springs before returning to Boulder, and the roster has begun to provide a more defined picture ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The competition is still ongoing, but several players have gained traction as Colorado moves through its final weeks of preparation.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado has brought in a large transfer class and rebuilt much of the roster since last season. That makes August especially important for the Buffaloes to establish their lineup quickly, particularly along the offensive line, at defensive back and across the skill positions.

Here are the major takeaways from the second week of Colorado Buffaloes fall camp.

Makari Vickers Is Creating A Role

Makari Vickers has turned in one of the stronger defensive camps on the roster.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back entered Colorado last season after beginning his career with the Oklahoma Sooners. He appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Buffaloes in 2025, recording 13 tackles, three pass breakups and a quarterback hurry while dealing with injuries and continuing his recovery from a heart procedure before the season.

Vickers has worked at outside cornerback while also seeing opportunities in nickel and dime packages. The flexibility matters in a secondary with several new faces, including Tennessee Volunteers transfer Boo Carter, Indiana Hoosiers transfer Jah Jah Boyd, Utah Utes transfer Jason Stokes Jr. and incoming defensive back Cree Thomas.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has emphasized aggression and effort throughout camp. Vickers fits the profile of a player who can contribute in several defensive packages because he has experience playing downhill against the run and enough length to contain the outside.

Colorado may not have finalized the cornerback rotation, but Vickers has made it difficult to leave him out of the conversation.

Makari Vickers breaking up Juju’s pass to DeAndre Moore. Makari is who I had starting at Nickel this year. He’s going to surprise a lot of people #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/lVk3rg3Rap — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) August 10, 2026

Zach Atkins Has A Larger Assignment

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Atkins has consistently worked as one of quarterback Julian Lewis’ most reliable targets.

The 6-foot-4 tight end caught 20 passes for 149 yards last season, operating mostly as an in-line blocker in Colorado’s previous offensive system. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense has expanded the range of work for the tight end position, and Atkins has been used in the core of the formation, in the slot and split outside as a receiver.

That broader role has given Colorado a chance to use Atkins as more than an extra blocker. He can be part of the protection plan on one snap and create a matchup mismatch against a linebacker on the next.

Atkins’ familiarity with the program has helped during a camp filled with personnel changes. Northern Colorado Bears transfer Fisher Clements has added physicality as a blocker, while Brady Kopetz, Charlie Williams and Zayne DeSouza continue to compete for roles behind them.

Colorado has not released a depth chart, although Atkins has remained the clear leader at the position through the first two weeks.

Jayvon McFadden Has Joined The Guard Race

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) stretches during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line remains one of Colorado’s most watched position groups, and Ohio State Buckeyes transfer Jayvon McFadden has moved into the middle of the competition.

McFadden has brought an edge to the group during practice and has pushed for a starting guard job. Colorado needs a more stable interior after the offense experienced uneven protection and limited push in key moments last season.

The Buffaloes added several transfers up front, and the staff continues to evaluate combinations. Chauncey Gooden has received work at multiple spots, and true freshman Xavier Payne has earned meaningful reps against older defensive linemen.

McFadden’s ability to make an impact early would give Colorado another experienced option in a room where the rotation is not fully settled. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will provide an immediate test in the opener, so the final camp practices carry real value for the group.

DeAndre Moore Jr. Has Become A Primary Target

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeAndre Moore Jr. arrived from the Texas Longhorns with an established SEC resume, and he has looked comfortable in Colorado’s passing game thus far.

Last week at Fall Sports Media Day, Coach Prime praised Moore Jr., calling him a "pro" who loves the game, attacks the ball, and works hard. Sanders also added, "That kid can play, man. But not only that, he's a good human being. He's a really good man".

The 6-foot, 192-pound receiver played 37 games across three seasons at Texas, producing 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. He finished last season as the Longhorns’ second-leading receiver with 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns before entering the transfer portal.

Colorado has options at receiver with Joseph Williams back after recovering from a leg injury, while Danny Scudero, Kam Perry and Ernest Campbell joined the program through the transfer portal. Moore has made the most of his available reps as Scudero and Perry have been limited during parts of camp.

The Texas transfer has positioned himself for a major role in the season opener if he maintains that production through the end of August.

Colorado Is Leaning Into Physicality And Leadership

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s new coordinators have made their expectations clear from the start of camp.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has talked about building a defense that plays with violence, aggression and relentless effort. The tone has been evident in the way players have described practices and in the staff’s effort to build a tougher identity before the regular season begins.

Brennan Marion has also brought a distinct offensive system to Boulder. The Go-Go offense asks players to handle varied alignments and responsibilities, which has been particularly visible at tight end and in the backfield as Colorado builds its personnel packages.

The running back rotation could include five or six contributors. Damian Henderson II has been part of a deep group that also includes Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor, giving Colorado multiple options as the staff determines how to distribute carries and third-down work.

Leadership has also been a central point for Coach Prime. Rather than leaning solely on traditional captain designations, Colorado has used the “D” jersey recognition to reward players who set the tone for the team.

Punter Damon Greaves received the first “D” designation, an indication that leadership within is not limited to the offense or defense. Greaves has been recognized for his consistency and professional approach throughout camp.

Colorado still has time before the trip to Atlanta, and the staff has not made the lineup official. The first two weeks have established a handful of leaders in the competition, while the remaining practices will decide which players take those roles into the opener against Georgia Tech.

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