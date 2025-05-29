Colorado Buffaloes To Play 4 National TV Games In First 5 Weeks Of 2025: Schedule Update
On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times and television designations for three early-season Colorado Buffaloes football games.
Colorado will host the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT on FOX before kicking off its Big 12 slate on the road against the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. MT (6:30 p.m. CT) on ESPN. Also revealed Thursday, the Buffs will welcome the BYU Cougars to Folsom Field in an Alamo Bowl rematch on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
As previously announced, Colorado's season/home opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29, is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN. Kickoff time and television information are to be determined for Colorado's Week 4 home game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20.
With three more television designations now official for next season, Colorado has been on national TV or ESPN in 25 of the 29 announced games of the coach Deion Sanders era. All 13 games last season were nationally broadcast, including three on ESPN, six on Fox, two on ABC, one on NBC and one on CBS. Of note, ESPN has already taken three of Colorado's four announced games for 2025.
Regarding kickoff times, "Coach Prime" has long been a supporter of early starts, so he's likely pleased with the 1:30 p.m. slot against Delaware. An 8:15 p.m. start against BYU — arguably Colorado's toughest opponent next season — is less than ideal.
After losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns via the NFL Draft, "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur must decide between incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter for Colorado's starting quarterback role. The Buffs are also entering next season without Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Other newcomers to know include freshman wide receiver Quentin Gibson, Alabama Crimson Tide transfer defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, Florida State Seminoles transfer wide receiver Hykeem Williams, Illinois Fighting Illini transfer offensive lineman Zylon Crisler and Kansas State Wildcats transfer safety Noah King. "Coach Prime" has landed 30 transfer portal commits so far this offseason.
Take an updated look at Colorado football's 2025 regular season schedule (all times MT):