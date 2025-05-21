Colorado Buffaloes' Surprising Betting Line Vs. Georgia Tech In Season Opener
With exactly 100 days until kickoff, the Colorado Buffaloes are an early underdog in their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
As of Wednesday, Georgia Tech is a 3.5-point road favorite for the Aug. 29 matchup at Folsom Field in Boulder, according to FanDuel. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) last season with a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Birmingham Bowl.
Led by coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King, who are both returning for 2025, the Yellow Jackets enjoyed a strong month of November. Georgia Tech upset the then-No. 4 Miami Hurricanes and beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack before falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in one of last season's most exciting college football games. The in-state rivals went eight overtimes, with Georgia ultimately securing a 44-42 win.
Colorado, meanwhile, put together its winningest season since 2016, finishing 9-4 (7-2 Big 12) with a loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. While the Buffs won two more games than the Yellow Jackets last year, CU's losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and other key players to the NFL present some question marks heading into coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm.
Most notably, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis are battling for the starting quarterback job. "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will likely come to a final decision late in preseason camp.
Other notable losses contributing to Colorado's Week 1 underdog status include recent NFL Draft picks Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, safeties Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, defensive end BJ Green II and defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
The Buffs have countered those losses with several intriguing transfer portal pickups, including Salter, defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), wide receivers Sincere Brown (Campbell) and Joseph Williams (Tulsa), offensive lineman Xavier Hill (Memphis) and safety Tawfiq Byard (South Florida). Colorado's not-yet-complete incoming transfer portal class ranks No. 19 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.
Ahead of Colorado's spring practice season, "Coach Prime" shared his belief that the Buffs are a better overall team compared to last year.
“We are gonna have a great spring, we’re gonna have an awesome spring,” Sanders said in a team meeting via Well off Media. “We have a better team than we had last year. We’re gonna prove it this spring... We’re gonna be so much more disciplined. Dead last in penalties last season, it will not happen."
As announced earlier this month, Colorado and Georgia Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN. The two teams famously split the 1990 national championship, with Colorado earning the consensus nod and Georgia Tech earning the top spot in the Coaches Poll.