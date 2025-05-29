Shedeur Sanders Opens Up On Early Days With Cleveland Browns: 'It's Been Interesting'
From moving to a new city to meeting his Cleveland Browns teammates and coaches, the past month-plus has certainly been an adjustment period for former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns' fifth-round NFL Draft pick arrived in Cleveland well ahead of the team's rookie minicamp last month and has seemingly prioritized work over all else. During a recent episode of his "2Legendary" podcast, Sanders said that while he has put in many long days at Browns headquarters in Berea, he's glad to be back playing football after a lengthy pre-draft process.
"I was finally able to get back on grass," Sanders said of his experience at rookie minicamp. "That's when all the outside noise, all everything, was just put to end. I was able to actually get out there and show what I'm able to do."
Sanders' work ethic has so far impressed coach Kevin Stefanski, who's also evaluating third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback job. After playing for his father and Colorado coach Deion Sanders throughout his high school and college careers, Sanders spoke on his growing relationship with Stefanski.
"It is fun, of course," Sanders said. "Coach, he definitely gonna push you. He gonna make sure you're the best in all areas. Just as a person, we, of course, give him that respect, as well as all the other rookies. It's been real fun. It's been interesting being a Cleveland Brown now."
Cleveland's crowded quarterback room is drawing plenty of attention this offseason, but Sanders said the position group remains lighthearted despite the pressure.
"The quarterback room is fun," Sanders said. "Every day is fun going in there. Everything is real good. I'm happy. You got a bunch of different personalities in the quarterback room, and that's what it is. Just getting to talk to the quarterbacks that took NFL snaps, that played in the league, you're living the experience through them also and asking them whatever question comes to mind."
Speaking to the media following OTAs on Wednesday, Flacco and Pickett shared a similar sentiment. Neither exactly expected the Browns to select two quarterbacks in last month's draft, but the two veterans have seemingly embraced the rookie newcomers.
“Shedeur’s been great," Flacco told reporters. "He’s a lot of fun to be around in those meeting rooms. I think so far, there has been at least once in the meeting room that he’s made me crack a smile. That’s what it’s all about. He’s a young guy trying to learn some football and come out here and practice well and do those things. Like I said, he’s been a lot of fun.”
Cleveland will wrap up its first round of OTAs this week before reconvening next Tuesday.