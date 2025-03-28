Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Receives Interesting NFL Draft Comparison
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is expected to be a top-ten pick, but there is still much debate on where he will be selected.
On NFL Live, ESPN analyst Matt Miller made a surprising comparison regarding Sanders. Miller compared the Colorado quarterback to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Miller compared Sanders’ accuracy in the pocket to Goff’s.
“Shedeur, it’s the play from the pocket, it’s the surgical accuracy, the ability to see the field. I see Jared Goff,” Miller said. “And I’m a Jared Goff fan.”
Goff has had an up-and-down career in the NFL. Goff helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, but was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021. Since being with Detroit, Goff’s ability on the field has only improved.
“Jared Goff has been playing great football since he got to Detroit, if folks haven’t noticed what he’s done with the Lions up there. But the pocket toughness, the ability to just stand in there,” Miller continued.
“You’re going to get a Rydell to the ribs, but you’re going to stand in there, you’re going to take those shots, you’re going to give your guys time to make that final move to get open,” Miller said.
Similarly, Sanders is known to be a tough quarterback. Despite being sacked 42 times in 2024 and always taking hits, Sanders constantly got back up. The Colorado quarterback is accurate, with a 74% completion percentage, passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024.
MORE: NFL Insider Makes Case For New York Giants To Draft Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
MORE: Buffalo Bills Sign Former Colorado Buffaloes Star As New Weapon For Josh Allen
Miller went on to highlight how accurate Sanders is, similar to Goff. The two quarterbacks are both the type of players to make the play easier on the receiver, putting the ball in the perfect spot for them.
“He throws his guys open. He is the most accurate quarterback in this draft class. Does he have the biggest arm? No, and he’s not the biggest guy. But his ability to just put the ball exactly where it needs to be is the best attribute of any of those quarterbacks in this class,” Miller said.
The overall consensus is that Sanders will be taken in the top ten of the draft, but his destination is still the question. There is a growing feeling that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Browns may take a quarterback at No. 2, but that is still unclear as well.
Sanders will have a private workout with both the Titans and the Browns following the Colorado Pro Day, which takes place on April 4. Colorado's NFL Showcase will be Sanders’ first time throwing for NFL Personnel.
Sanders has been heavily connected to the New York Giants, but they have recently signed quarterback Russell Wilson. There is still a chance that the Giants will draft a quarterback, but the odds have lessened.
The other teams in the top ten to watch to select Sanders are the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, the New York Jets at No. 7, and potentially the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.