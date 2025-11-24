Colorado Buffaloes Shocking Betting Odds Released vs. Kansas State
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-8, with a 1-7 record in Big 12 conference play after suffering a loss against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have one more game remaining, taking on the Kansas State Wildcats on the road.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 17.5-point underdogs against the Kansas State Wildcats on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +680, and the point total is set at 48.5.
Colorado’s Offense Looks To Pull Off Big Upset
While the Colorado Buffaloes are out of bowl contention, the team can use the final game of the season to pull off a big upset win and end the year on a high note. It will also be another chance for quarterback Julian Lewis to get valuable reps.
The matchup against the Wildcats would be Lewis’s third straight start, preparing him for the 2026 season. Lewis totals 589 passing yards for four touchdowns. He has a 55.4 completion percentage and has been sacked 12 times, but he has not thrown an interception. He still has much room to grow, but is developing well.
Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams both have 37 receptions this season. Miller leads the team with 687 yards and eight touchdown receptions. Williams has totaled 489 yards and four touchdowns.
The Buffaloes average just 3.5 yards per carry this season, and the run game will be something to improve on next year. Running back Micah Welch leads the team with 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado’s Defense Looks To Continue Forcing Turnovers
Colorado’s defense is coming off a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, where the Buffaloes forced four turnovers. The team recovered three fumbles and caught one interception. While Colorado lost the game, it was a momentum boost to help close out the season on a high note.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the team with 78 total tackles and has caught one interception and forced two fumbles. Cornerback Preston Hodge is a playmaker with 13 passes defended and one interception.
Kansas State Seeking Bowl Eligibility
The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-6, coming off a tough loss against the No. 12 Utah Utes. With five wins, the Wildcats need just one more to become bowl eligible, and will be putting up a tough fight at home against the Buffaloes.
Kansas State’s offense is led by quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson has passed for 2,270 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has a 59.9 completion percentage and has been sacked 13 times this season. The Buffaloes will have to be prepared to stop Johnson in the red zone, as he has rushed for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.
The team’s leading rusher is running back Joe Jackson, who has had 146 carries for 769 yards and five touchdowns. The Wildcats run the ball often, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, putting Colorado’s run defense to the test.
Wide receiver Jayce Brown is a playmaker on the Wildcats, totalling 712 yards and five touchdowns. Brown is averaging 17.4 yards per reception, making big plays for Kansas State.
On the defensive side of the ball, the linebacker Desmond Purnell does well chasing the ball. He totals 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Defensive lineman Cody Stufflebean leads the team with 4.5 sacks and will be a player for Lewis and Colorado’s offensive line to be prepared for.
The Wildcats are the home team, seeking bowl eligibility, and Colorado will have to play hard to pull off the upset.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on Nov. 29 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
