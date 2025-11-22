Colorado Fans Will Love What Deion Sanders Said About Julian Lewis' Preparation
In the Colorado Buffaloes' game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, freshman quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start for the program. The Buffaloes are coming off a bye week, and Lewis is set to start the final two games of the season as he continues to develop ahead of taking over the team in 2026.
Ahead of the bye week, Lewis said he would not be going home and is choosing to stay in Boulder. In an exclusive interview with Romi Bean on "Coach Prime's Playbook," Colorado coach Deion Sanders explained what he saw from Lewis through the bye week.
“He said that he was going to catch up on his film study and preparation and get his mind locked in,” Sanders said. “He went from, I think, one hour to close to nine hours of film preparation. So, I’m proud of him for that.”
“He understands that it’s bigger than it’s ever been for him, and the game it, it’s fast. It’s a fast pace, but he, he’s starting to understand what we want. What we want on first downs, what you got to do second down, third down, what to say to the lineman, what to say to the team, how to take control, and how to consequently lead like we want him to lead.”
Why Julian Lewis Staying In Boulder Matters
While the Buffaloes hold a 3-7 record with two games remaining, Colorado fans should take Lewis’ dedication as a sign of hope for the future. Sanders and the Buffaloes have spent the season developing Lewis, being careful not to throw him into the fire. Instead of having the mindset that there is no hope for a bowl game and choosing to go home or take a break from football, Lewis continued to prepare for the next game.
How Lewis spent the bye week demonstrates the young quarterback is stepping up as a leader, wanting to better himself, which in turn will help the team. He is a young athlete who reclassified to the class of 2025 to play college football a year earlier. In Sanders' push to develop Lewis, the Colorado coach has emphasized the need for him to step up as a leader.
Lewis stepping up by staying in Boulder will not only help him set an example for the players around him, but also help him earn their respect. Seeing the young quarterback putting in the work shows his dedication, and his teammates will continue to rally behind him.
How Lewis finishes the season could potentially help avoid many NCAA Transfer Portal losses and gain players who see the quarterback’s potential.
What Deion Sanders Wants To See More Of From Julian Lewis
Against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Lewis showed glimpses of potential. He finished the game going 22-of-35 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. While he was sacked seven times, it could have been more, but he managed to use his legs to evade the defender.
Bean asked Sanders what he wants to see from Lewis in the final two games, to which the Colorado coach explained growth and reading the defense as the most important.
“Growth, as well as recognition of defenses,” Sanders said. “If it don’t look right, get us into the right play … If we’ve called something that you don’t agree with, get us into the right thing and let’s roll with it. But, when you do it, you got to take ownership of that because you got us out of that.”
One of the subtle ways Lewis is taking his game against West Virginia as a learning experience is through his hair. Sanders took a sack by his hair against the Mountaineers and is looking for ways to avoid that happening again.
“He’s braided up now, so we won’t have that problem, which I respected. He understood like, ‘Let me take care of this cause, I can’t have this happen,'” Sanders said.
While it may be a subtle change, it can prove to be significant come game day and turn what could be a sack into a big play.
There are only two games left, but without a bowl game in sight, there is less pressure on Lewis this year. The young quarterback can take the games to develop ahead of next season.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. MT.