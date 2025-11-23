Colorado vs. Kansas State Kickoff Time Announced
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-8 with one game remaining in the regular season, a road contest against the Kansas State Wildcats. On Sunday, the kickoff time for Colorado vs. Kansas State was announced for 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 29, and the game will be broadcast on FS1. Accustomed to playing the evening games, Colorado will have an early one on the road against Kansas State.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his team have failed to meet expectations in 2025, but they are building towards the future with quarterback Julian Lewis taking over the offense as a true freshman. On the other side, Kansas State has also had a rather unexpected season under third-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson.
The Wildcats are 5-6 after nearly upsetting the No. 12 Utah Utes, meaning Kansas State will be playing Colorado with bowl eligibility on the line. Can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes spoil Kansas State's final home game of the season?
The Wildcats offense is known to use Johnson as a runner, a matchup that could give the Colorado defense fits.
Colorado Buffaloes Fall to Arizona State
Colorado trailed Arizona State 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, but the Sun Devils scored 21 unanswered points in the final frame to beat the Buffaloes 42-17. Arizona State started their run with a fumble by Colorado running back Ronald Coleman, and the Sun Devils never looked back.
Arizona State running back Raleek Brown rushed for 255 yards on 22 carries as Colorado's defense again struggled to stop the run. Sanders addressed some of the Buffs' issues after the game:
"Defensively, we've got to do much better. We forced turnovers, and offensively, we got to score. Didn't do any of that. It's tough. It's tough to think that we don't have more in the tank to come up with some things to take advantage of those situations. And that's situational football, we got to be much better than that, and we weren't. We weren't, and we aren't."
Sanders also spoke about Lewis' development as a true freshman. The young quarterback finished with 161 passing yards and a touchdown, completing 50 percent of his attempts.
"He's a good kid, he's a good young man. He has a bright future ahead of him. We can't just take this game and berate him or whatever, because I think he did some wonderful things last week. He did some wonderful things this week, but you got to understand, he's a freshman playing against a really good football team, and we've just got to do better at capitalizing on certain downs," Sanders said.
According to FanDuel, Kansas State is favored by 17.5 points over Colorado. The moneyline for the Buffaloes to pull off the upset is currently +680, and the points total is set at 51.5.
