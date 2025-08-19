The Next Randy Moss? Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Turning Heads
New Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown doesn't lack the needed confidence to thrive at college football's highest level.
Ahead of his first season in Boulder, Brown spoke with the media on Tuesday and shared that he compares his game to all-time great NFL wide receiver Randy Moss. Brown has great height for a wide receiver at 6-foot-5 — one inch taller than Moss — and prides himself on winning 50/50 balls for his quarterback.
“I feel like I’m Randy Moss,” Brown said, per Yahoo Sports' Nikki Edwards.
After starring at Marshall, Moss totaled 15,292 receiving yards and 156 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons. The Pro Football Hall of Famer enjoyed the bulk of his success with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, perhaps highlighted by a 23-touchdown 2007 season with quarterback Tom Brady in Foxborough.
Brown transferred to Colorado in April following three seasons at South Florida and two at Campbell — an FCS program in North Carolina. Coming off four unproductive years to begin his college career, Brown broke out for 1,028 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at Campbell last fall before entering the transfer portal. His increased stock landed him several other Power Four offers, but the graduate student ultimately chose the Buffs.
Why Colorado? According to Brown, he followed the Buffs closely last season and was partially swayed by former USF teammates Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr., who closed their college careers at Colorado.
"As I entered the transfer portal and was making a decision, I was talking to them (Horn and Weaver) throughout the process," Brown said, per DNVR Buffs. "Last year, I was watching their games, I was watching the content that they was having out."
Weaver and Horn both benefited from increased exposure at Colorado and are now playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, respectively.
Getting to learn from coach Deion Sanders and his NFL-laced staff also didn't hurt Brown's feelings about Colorado. Along with "Coach Prime," pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp and running backs coach Marshall Faulk are each enshrined in Canton.
MORE: Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats: Shedeur Sanders Falling Behind?
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses 'Tough' Quarterback Cuts
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group
MORE: Deion Sanders Strikes New NIL Deal, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Power
"The Hall of Fame coaching staff is unbelievable," Brown said. "I've never seen a bunch of gold jackets in one (coaching staff). That's unbelievable. That was a huge decision on my coming to Colorado."
This fall, Brown will work closely with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.
"He's learning what the expectation of being here is," Phillips said of Brown, per BuffZone's Brian Howell. "He's continuing to mature in that area and right now, so far, so good. If he continues to do that and eliminate some of the mental mistakes, I think we'll be pleased with what we have in Sincere."
Brown is set to make his Colorado debut on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.