Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group
While they certainly have more depth up front compared to last year, the Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with some injury issues on the offensive line late in fall camp.
As documented by Well Off Media, coach Deion Sanders shared during a team meeting on Saturday that Colorado has "got a lot of injuries on the offensive line." He didn't name any specific players, but it's unwelcome news as the physical Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will visit Folsom Field in less than two weeks.
Fortunately for the Buffs, "Coach Prime" expressed confidence in Colorado's depth on the offensive line.
"We know some of those guys who we can trust are going to come back and fill those positions," Sanders said, via Well Off Media.
Colorado held an intrasquad scrimmage at Folsom Field on Saturday and a few key offensive linemen were seen as healthy in the Well Off Media video, including left tackle Jordan Seaton, Kareem Harden, Xavier Hill, Zarian McGill and Larry Johnson III. Those five played alongside projected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter in the scrimmage.
New Faces On Colorado's Offensive Line
"Coach Prime" and his staff added nine offensive linemen via the transfer portal this offseason:
- Zylon Crisler (Illinois)
- Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech)
- Aki Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M)
- Mana Taimani (Ole Miss)
- Walker Anderson (UCLA)
- Larry Johnson III (Tennessee)
- Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland)
- Xavier Hill (Memphis)
- Cooper Lovelace (Northwestern)
Colorado also added a pair of incoming freshmen in Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith, who weigh a combined 680 pounds.
Seaton and Phillip Houston are Colorado's two most notable returning offensive linemen. Houston, a former FIU transfer, started in nine games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury that also kept him sidelined for spring ball.
Although health will play a key factor, expectations are high for Colorado's offensive line entering the 2025 season.
"The big thing with the offensive line, a lot of new faces," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said earlier in fall camp. "You can say our most productive offensive lineman last year was Jordan Seaton, and he was a true freshman. Really, the other four guys are gone... Fortunately, our personnel people brought in a lot of terrific players, plus some guys that were starters last year that made huge improvements."
Sanders is also optimistic about Colorado's new-look offensive line.
"They probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily that we don't fear they are going to go in there and mess it up," Sanders said.. They're good. We got a three-headed monster (Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin) coaching those guys as well, so that's a beautiful thing. But that group there is physical, they're smart, they're tough, they're truly disciplined, and I am truly proud of that group."