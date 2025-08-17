Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group

Prior to a preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed that his offensive line has been plagued by injuries in fall camp. It's unclear which players are injured, but Colorado's depth will likely be tested up front.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
While they certainly have more depth up front compared to last year, the Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with some injury issues on the offensive line late in fall camp.

As documented by Well Off Media, coach Deion Sanders shared during a team meeting on Saturday that Colorado has "got a lot of injuries on the offensive line." He didn't name any specific players, but it's unwelcome news as the physical Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will visit Folsom Field in less than two weeks.

Fortunately for the Buffs, "Coach Prime" expressed confidence in Colorado's depth on the offensive line.

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Plagued Injury Position Group Offensive Line Phillip Houston Jordan Seaton Georgia Tech Game
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"We know some of those guys who we can trust are going to come back and fill those positions," Sanders said, via Well Off Media.

Colorado held an intrasquad scrimmage at Folsom Field on Saturday and a few key offensive linemen were seen as healthy in the Well Off Media video, including left tackle Jordan Seaton, Kareem Harden, Xavier Hill, Zarian McGill and Larry Johnson III. Those five played alongside projected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter in the scrimmage.

New Faces On Colorado's Offensive Line

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Plagued Injury Position Group Offensive Line Phillip Houston Jordan Seaton Georgia Tech Game
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" and his staff added nine offensive linemen via the transfer portal this offseason:

  • Zylon Crisler (Illinois)
  • Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech)
  • Aki Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M)
  • Mana Taimani (Ole Miss)
  • Walker Anderson (UCLA)
  • Larry Johnson III (Tennessee)
  • Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland)
  • Xavier Hill (Memphis)
  • Cooper Lovelace (Northwestern)

Colorado also added a pair of incoming freshmen in Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith, who weigh a combined 680 pounds.

Seaton and Phillip Houston are Colorado's two most notable returning offensive linemen. Houston, a former FIU transfer, started in nine games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury that also kept him sidelined for spring ball.

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Plagued Injury Position Group Offensive Line Phillip Houston Jordan Seaton Georgia Tech Game
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Phillip Houston (54) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although health will play a key factor, expectations are high for Colorado's offensive line entering the 2025 season.

"The big thing with the offensive line, a lot of new faces," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said earlier in fall camp. "You can say our most productive offensive lineman last year was Jordan Seaton, and he was a true freshman. Really, the other four guys are gone... Fortunately, our personnel people brought in a lot of terrific players, plus some guys that were starters last year that made huge improvements."

Sanders is also optimistic about Colorado's new-look offensive line.

"They probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily that we don't fear they are going to go in there and mess it up," Sanders said.. They're good. We got a three-headed monster (Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin) coaching those guys as well, so that's a beautiful thing. But that group there is physical, they're smart, they're tough, they're truly disciplined, and I am truly proud of that group."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

