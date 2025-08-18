Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Keeping All Four Quarterbacks
With the 2025 NFL season quickly approaching, the fate of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be revealed soon. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is competing for not just the starting position, but a spot on the Browns’ 53-man roster.
In addition to Sanders, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room features fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the plan for naming the starting quarterback and addressed whether the team can keep all four players.
Can The Browns Keep All Four Quarterbacks?
The Browns have a crowded quarterback room, with two rookies and two veterans. The Browns also have veteran quarterback Dashaun Watson out with an injury, making it five quarterbacks on the team. Stefanski addressed whether Cleveland will keep all four healthy quarterbacks on the roster heading into the season.
“I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down,” Stefanski said, speaking to the media on Sunday. “Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”
Given Stefanski’s statements, as the roster is cut down, one quarterback will be either released or traded. If a quarterback is released, the Browns could try to bring them back on the practice squad, but the quarterback would have to make it through the waiver wire first, and there is no guarantee they will return to the Browns.
Kevin Stefanski Quarterback Plan
The Cleveland Browns had their second preseason game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. With just one preseason game to go, Stefanski and the Browns have to decide on the team’s starter soon.
While speaking to the media, Stefanski revealed that the team will name a starting quarterback ahead of the Browns' final preseason game on Aug. 23 against the Los Angeles Rams.
“Obviously, we’ll name a starter. It’s going to come this week,” Stefanski said. “We still anticipate all of our players, whether you’re the starter or not, to prepare like you’re the starter, and knowing all of our players in that room, that's exactly what they’ll do.”
The four quarterbacks have been competing for the starting role since the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Stefanski has emphasized throughout the process that it is an open competition and reiterated that the team is going to look at everything that would factor into the decision.
Sanders, Pickett, and Gabriel have also dealt with injuries at some point during training camp. Sanders most recently missed the preseason game against the Eagles, but the Browns are cautiously optimistic that he can return soon. Despite the injuries, Stefanski is pleased with how the four players have worked throughout this process.
“We take this all the way back to April with our player development and getting these guys up to speed,” Stefanski continued. “I’ve been really, really pleased with that group and how hard they’ve worked, how hard they’ve pushed each other, and they’re all getting better. You see all moments in practice, you see moments in games where these guys are getting better.”
“Obviously, like you mentioned, injuries are the worst part of this game, that that’s not ideal. But I go all the way back to April with the work that these guys have put in,” Stefanski said.
Sanders Position In Quarterback Competition
In the most recent unofficial depth chart, Sanders is listed as the No. 4 quarterback. Sanders started in the Browns’ first preseason game and put on an impressive performance. The former Colorado quarterback finished the game going 14-of-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns. He showed off his accuracy, and he was poised.
Sanders missed the two joint practices with the Eagles due to an oblique injury, but the former Colorado quarterback was one of the most accurate passers through 14 training camp practices. Sanders went 70-of-100 with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hopefully for Sanders, the rookie quarterback can return to practice this week and give a final push to making the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster.
The Browns will kick off the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.