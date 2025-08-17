Deion Sanders Strikes New NIL Deal, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Power
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has landed a new name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with Taco Bell, adding another household brand to his growing list of partnerships.
Since arriving in Boulder, "Coach Prime" has turned Colorado into a powerhouse for branding and continues to reshape how college athletes and programs approach the NIL era.
From endorsements with California Almonds and Oikos yogurt to KFC, Sanders has shown a unique ability to connect his players with household brands.
Now, the latest partnership with Taco Bell shows that he can still secure massive deals without the star power of his son, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, or former Buffaloes standout Travis Hunter, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Buffs Box
The partnership with Taco Bell introduces Colorado fans to the Buffs Box, a $7 meal deal that includes four Taco Bell staples and a large collectible player cup.
Each cup showcases one of Colorado’s four rising stars — offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, and wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Dre’lon Miller.
The Buffs Box will be available at all Taco Bell locations across Colorado, with one notable exception: Fort Collins. Colorado State fans will have to hit the road to get their hands on one.
For CU fans, the new partnership is a fun and easy way to support the Buffs while enjoying a game-day meal. For the players, it’s the type of exposure rarely seen at the college level, especially for freshmen like Lewis and Gibson.
A Recruiting Edge
While the Buffs Box is a win for fans and players, the deal carries an even bigger implication: recruiting. For some top recruits, NIL opportunities can be a significant factor in choosing a program.
By featuring freshmen like Gibson and Lewis in the campaign, Sanders is signaling to recruits that Colorado is willing to spotlight its youngest players immediately. That level of visibility for a freshman is rare in college football, where veteran stars often overshadow underclassmen.
Not many coaches are willing — or able — to deliver that kind of marketing power to young high school athletes. But Sanders, with decades of experience as one of sports’ most marketable figures, has made it part of Colorado’s DNA.
Fan Reaction
The timing couldn’t be better. With under two weeks until the season kicks off at Folsom Field, the promotion arrives as excitement in Boulder begins to reach fever pitch.
Colorado fans have been quick to embrace the campaign online. Social media has lit up with photos of Buffs Boxes, and some locations have already sold out of the limited collector edition cups.
One fan shared on social media: “Picked up a Buffs Box from @tacobell today. They said they had 500 of the player cups this morning and ran out! Prime Effect!”
That “Prime Effect” is exactly what has set Sanders apart since taking over the Buffaloes.
His ability to generate national buzz, create crossover appeal, and position his athletes in front of millions has changed the game at CU.
What was once unthinkable for Colorado is now routine in Boulder.
Building Momentum
For Taco Bell, the Buffs Box ties into a tradition of clever sports marketing. But for Sanders and the Buffaloes, it’s another step in building program momentum.
It reinforces Colorado’s growing strength in recruiting, expands the program’s branding footprint, and highlights how Sanders continues to set the pace in college football.
Under "Coach Prime," Colorado isn’t just competing on the field. They’re competing in culture, commerce, and influence.